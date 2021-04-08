New Comic Book Store Opens Today in Crossville, Tennessee

Yesterday, Scott Hoffman posted to Facebook "Hello people of Crossville the time has come I am opening a comic and collectible store if you live in the Crossville area or nearby and you would like to check me out, I will be open starting tomorrow morning at 10 AM."

SLEY Comics takes the initials of Scott, his wife Yvonne, and their kids Lily Rose and Eleanor. Scott tells Bleeding Cool "I started out with a dream about 20 years ago. I wanted to open a comic book and collectible store. That's when I started collecting, I was single until two years ago February 24, 2019. Then I met my beautiful wife. I was a Florida boy, born and raised, been there all of my life. She was from a military family and was born in Scotland. I met her at a haunted house we both worked at, I was the manager, she was an employee, we started talking and we got together. One year later, we got married, then she asked me to move to Tennessee to be closer to her family. My mother had passed away about two years ago in November, so I said, let's pack. My dad was an elderly gentleman in his 80s, we packed him up, we packed everything up, we sent the kids ahead and we went to Tennessee. We moved to Crossville, her parents live in Spring City, Tennessee, and I had this dream of opening a comic book shop, She made it happen and the rest is history. I am finally in a building, brick and mortar selling. I started out at the local flea market, did pretty well and now I'm at the store, hoping to do great."

He also tells us "we ship, we are a locator service if you are looking for specific items I can find them for you. I have everything from Marvel Legends to Funko POPs to Marvel Selects to Diamond Gallery statues to comic book art." SLEY Comics can be found at 2514 Lantana Rd. Suite 101, Crossville, TN 38572, Monday through Thursday 10 to 8, Friday 10 to 9, Saturday 9 to 9.

Bleeding Cool tries to mark the coming and passing of comics stores as well as their opening. Existing fanbases are likely to make the latter more well known, but please let us know if a comic store is opening or closing in your neighbourhood. Just e-mail richjohnston@bleedingcool.com and give us as many details as possible.