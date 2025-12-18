Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Gavin Guidry, ryan north, The Flash

New Creative Team, Ryan North & Gavin Guidry, on The Flash in 2026

The new creative team, Ryan North and Gavin Guidry join The Flash comic book series from DC Comics in March 2026

Article Summary Ryan North and Gavin Guidry take over The Flash comic with issue #31 in March 2026, starring Wally West.

Wally faces new threats as sinister forces exploit his heroism just after the DC K.O. event concludes.

The creative run debuts with science, shenanigans, and unexpected dangers for the Scarlet Speedster.

Issues #28–30 lead up to the team’s debut, featuring speedster battles and time-traveling Darkseid drama.

The Flash #31 will introduce a new creative team in March 2026, following DC's K.O. The team will be led by current Fantastic Four writer Ryan North, along with artist Gavin Guidry, as Wally West faces sinister forces exploiting his heroism.

THE FLASH #31

Written by RYAN NORTH

Art and cover by GAVIN GUIDRY

Variant covers by BRIAN BOLLAND and GERALD PAREL

Foil variant cover by BRIAN BOLLAND

Corner Box variant by GAVIN GUIDRY

Symbol variant cover

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/25/26

Wally West: father, husband, and fastest man alive. And now with DC K.O. in the rearview mirror, Wally can finally relax and live his best life. Or can he? Because an awful lot of people are suddenly relying on the Flash to save them— and intentionally putting themselves in danger to ensure that he does! Something sinister is happening behind the scenes…and Wally is right in the crosshairs. Also in this issue: shenanigans! Science! And the debut of an all-new all-star creative team for the Scarlet Speedster!

Here are the previous solicits leading up to it.

FLASH #28 (DC K.O.)

(W) Mark Waid, Christopher Cantwell (A) Vasco Georgiev (CA) Dan Mora

DC K.O. ALL FIGHT MONTH: ROUND 6 OF 8! It's the match you never saw coming!

$3.99 12/24/2025

(W) Mark Waid, Christopher Cantwell (A) Vasco Georgiev (CA) Dan Mora

A RACE AGAINST THE DARK LEGION! The Dark Legion chase the Flash and Impulse to a pivotal moment in Flash history: the moment when Barry Allen was struck by lightning! $3.99 1/28/2026

(W) Mark Waid, Christopher Cantwell (A) Vasco Georgiev (CA) Dan Mora

SPEEDSTERS FROM THE PRESENT MEET DARKSEID FROM THE PAST! The Speedsters' race through time has led them to an encounter with a Darkseid from the past, and their escape leads them to a shocking reunion! $3.99 2/25/2026

