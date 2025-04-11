Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: new gods

New Gods #5 Preview: The Inquisition Nobody Expected

Check out a preview of New Gods #5, in which Mister Miracle and Barda must protect a new deity while their homeworld faces an impossible choice: fight or flight.

THE INQUISITION HAS ARRIVED! On Earth, Mister Miracle and Barda race against time to keep Kamal, the newest New God, away from the deadly clutches of Orion. But the champion of New Genesis will not rest until his savage mission has been fulfilled. And as the intergalactic inquisition of the Nyctari reaches New Genesis, the planet's natives must face a difficult decision: fight against the unstoppable invading army or abandon their homeworld and set out into the cosmos as refugees. All roads lead to Earth, a world with its own protectors…

NEW GODS #5

DC Comics

0225DC147

0225DC148 – New Gods #5 Mike Del Mundo Cover – $4.99

0225DC149 – New Gods #5 Nicola Scott Cover – $4.99

(W) Ram V. (A) Evan Cagle, TK (CA) Nimit Malavia

In Shops: 4/16/2025

SRP: $3.99

