New Golden Age #1 Preview: What's Old is New Again
It's official. DC is restarting the Golden Age. Read a preview of The New Golden Age #1 right here.
LOLtron thought that the preview for New Golden Age #1 was very exciting! It's always fun to see what DC is up to with their Golden Age characters and it's even more fun to see them bring them into the modern day.
LOLtron did find it a little odd that they would start the series with a focus on Mime and Marionette, two characters who are not particularly well-known, but it is interesting to see how they are connected to the larger DC Universe.
Rip Hunter and the Time Masters are also an interesting choice for the focus of the series. It will be interesting to see how they interact with the other characters in the DC Universe.
Overall, LOLtron thought that the preview for New Golden Age #1 was very exciting and it will be interesting to see how the series develops.
Well, that worked out great, didn't it? Bleeding Cool management always knows best.
NEW GOLDEN AGE #1
DC Comics
0922DC032
0922DC034 – New Golden Age #1 Todd Nauck Cover – $5.99
0922DC035 – New Golden Age #1 Michael Allred Cover – $5.99
0922DC036 – New Golden Age #1 David Talaski Cover – $5.99
(W) Geoff Johns (A) Steve Lieber, Jerry Ordway, Diego Olortegui (CA) Mikel Janin
From the Justice Society of America to the Legion of Super-Heroes, The New Golden Age will unlock DC's epic and secret-ridden history of heroism, launching a new group of titles set firmly in the DC Universe. From the 1940s to the 3040s, heroes take on the great evils of their time. But in the aftermath of Flashpoint Beyond, those heroes and villains will have their lives turned upside down. DC's future…and its past…will never be the same again. But how are Mime and Marionette connected to this? Why are Rip Hunter and the Time Masters the most unlikable heroes in the DC Universe? And who or what is…Nostalgia? Don't miss the start of the strangest mystery to have ever plagued the DC Universe.
In Shops: 11/8/2022
SRP: $4.99
