New Injustice: Gods Among Us With Batman From Tom Taylor?

Tom Taylor has been teasing a big DC Comics project for a few days now. This morning he started to go live with it, with the following tweet and image. "I think it could have been different." – Batman. With an Injustice-style initial.

Because, yes, that appears to be the 'I' from the Injustice logo, rather recognisable.

As for the quote – could this be a What If Injustice? Injustelseworlds? More to come, I am sure.

Injustice: Gods Among Us serves as a comic book prequel to the Injustice: Gods Among Us video game. The series takes place in an alternate reality, where Superman descends into tyranny following his family's death at the Joker's hands and establishes a totalitarian One Earth Regime. In response, Batman forms an insurgency to fight back against the Regime. The series was written by Tom Taylor and Brian Buccellato, and illustrated by the likes of Jheremy Raapack, Mike S. Miller, Bruno Redondo and Tom Derenick and others. It was released digitally by DC Comics from January 2013 to September 2016, and was later released in physical comic book form and collected in trade paperback and hardcover editions. The story is split into the five years preceding the Injustice: Gods Among Us video game. Year One to Year Four sees Superman's totalitarian regime fighting against one enemy after another. Year Five sees a desperate last stand from Batman, a small handful of the remaining Insurgents and Lex Luthor to establish a link to the Prime Universe Justice League and call them for help. The end of Year Five serves as the direct precursor to the game.

Taylor and Bruno Redondo returned as the writer and artist respectively for the sequel comic book series Injustice 2 which began publication in May 2017. The series takes place between the events of the first game and its sequel, Injustice 2. Injustice vs. Masters of the Universe featuring a crossover with the Masters of the Universe franchise by Tim Seeley and Freddie Williams II, and follows the second game's alternate ending, where Superman wins out over Batman.

Where will Tom Taylor take us now?