New Powers For Power Girl? (Lazarus Planet Spoilers) Lazarus Planet has bestowed power on all manner of people in the DC Universe. Shouldn't power Girl get a bump because it's in her name?

Rveryone seems to be getting powers in the DC Universe right now – even those who already have them. Last week, Superman got a big power boost courtesy of Warworld. Adding to super-strength, super-speed, flight, invulnerability, super sight, X-ray vision, super-hearing, heat vision, super-breath, and a solar explosion, being exposed to a white sun has given Superman… I suppose white power would be the wrong phrase? Because now he can open up wormholes, and more.

Sounding a little Doctor Manhattan on us. But he's not alone, Lazarus Planet has showered Lazarus juice on everyone… no, that sounds wrong as well. Either way, lots of people who had no powers, now have them. And those who had powers, some of them have more. Such as Power Girl, whose name suggests she should have plenty…

But as well as having a version of Supergirl's powers, which were a version of Superman's power, in this week's Lazarus Planet: Assault On Krypton, out from DC Comics on Tuesday, she gets to level up a bit.

She's psychic now. To be fair, hasn;t everyone got a relation wbo claims that? Now so does Superman. Ish.

LAZARUS PLANET ASSAULT ON KRYPTON #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A DAVID MARQUEZ & ALEJANDRO SANCHEZ

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) David Marquez – Alejandro Sanchez

Written by Nicole Maines, C.S. Pacat, Frank Barbiere, and Leah Williams. Art by Skylar Patridge, Scott Godlewski, Sami Basri, and Marguerite Sauvage. With the world in chaos and Lazarus raining from the skies, the Earth's protectors from Krypton are hit hard. In this collection of epic vignettes from in and around Lazarus Planet, we'll see heroes transformed, secrets revealed, and power unleashed. Can Power Girl free herself from the out-of-control Omen? Will Dreamer's visions guide our heroes to the path of victory? Can Mercy Graves survive the transformation she's undergone? And will Jonathan Kent ever be the same again? Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 01/17/2023