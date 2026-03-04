Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: DC Next Level, KO

New Powers & Future Of The DC Universe After DC's K.O. #5 (Spoilers)

The new superpowers and the new future of the DC Universe after DC's K.O. #5 today... Alpha Energy for everyone!

Article Summary DC's K.O. #5 unleashes Alpha Energy, granting major new superpowers across the DC Universe.

Superman is resurrected by Doomsday/Time Trapper, reshaping the fight against Darkseid and Lex Luthor.

Wally West, Batgirl, Guy Gardner, Harley Quinn, and Aquaman gain shocking abilities post-tournament.

The finale crowns a new King Omega, reviving old foes and launching a bold new era for DC heroes and villains.

Today sees the publication of DC K.O. #5 by Scott Snyder and Javier Fernandez, in which Darkseid goes up against the King Omega of the Earth, a mantle taken by Lex Luthor after virtually stabbing Superman in the back. But Clark Kent is down but not out, as the Doomsday/Time Trapper returns with all the power gained from the Boss Battle with Homelander, Vampirella and the rest… and jujst as Doomsday once killed Superman, now he is bringing him back from the dead.

And full of Alpha and Omega energy. And as the story goes where it inevitably will, as the universe tends towards Superman… we get to see where the DC Universe goes next. You know, now would be a really good time to announce James Harren on The Demon, and whoever is on Jonah Hex… can it really not be Jimmy Palmiotti?

Will Red Hood really get redemption? Does that go for Gretchen Felker-Martin as well? And do we need friend-of-Epstein Deathstroke The Terminator, Superman? Really? But all this comes from what floods the DC Universe with Alpha Energy…

And that's where all those new superpowers are coming from, for those who were in and around the tournament… here's what we've gathered so far.

Wally West, The Flash gets "Flashes Of Insight" a new clairvoyant ability: the ability to see people in peril in the near future.

"Batgirl is back in Gotham City when she wakes up with the twisted, metahuman abilities of the Blood, the power to wield and control her blood like a weapon."

Harley Quinn says "My body is full of DC K.O. energy!" and it seems there may be two of them as a result, "my rational, non-fun-loving brain parts have taken a body of their own, and she's claiming my doctorate as her own… This is a real Dr. Jackass and Ms. Hyde situation, except we both got so tired of each other that we moved out and got our own bodies!"

Guy Gardner, "thanks to his newfound power after DC K.O., Guy Gardner is now being worshipped as the Allsight on Oa. After receiving constant visions of the vanished Emotional Entities."

Aquaman "on a journey of self-discovery where he must launch a brand-new mission imbued by Omega Energy—the very essence of conquest… The lighthouse is lit, and Emperor Aquaman begins to send emissaries to the far ends of the universe to establish his kingdom in the far reaches of space. Lighthouses across the galaxy in order to stave off trouble before it reaches Earth."

Lobo will be taking a "guts-soaked path from DC K.O. to the end of the universe".

The Joker is alive again.

DC K.O. #5 by Scott Snyder and Javier Fernandez is published by DC Comics today. You can read more Bleeding Cool DC's K.O. coverage right here…

DC K.O. #5 (OF 5)

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Javier Fernandez

THE FINAL BATTLE FOR THE HEART OF APOKOLIPS! In the melee that started with dozens of heroes and villains vying for their chance to win the ultimate power in the universe, now only one remains! But to truly be crowned the King Omega, you must battle more than the obstacles in your path…you must battle yourself. It's the finale to end all finales as the one true champion is crowned, the fate of all that lives hangs in the balance, and a shocking decision will bring the DC Universe to the next level. We would type more, but honestly, anything else is a spoiler–so suit up, get ready, and leap into the final round! $5.99 3/4/2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!