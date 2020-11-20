New Rick And Morty #1 Comic in Oni Press February 2021 Solicits

Oni Press is launching a new Rick And Morty comic book, Worlds Apart, by Josh Trujillo, Jarrett Williams and Tony Fleecs, out in February, as well as the second Underfoot graphic novel by Ben Fisher, Emily S. Whitten and Michelle Nguyen. All in Oni Press' February 2021 solicitations.

RICK AND MORTY WORLDS APART #1 CVR A FLEECS

ONI PRESS INC.

DEC201588

(W) Josh Trujillo (A) Jarrett Williams (A/CA) Tony Fleecs

Based on the hit Season 4 of Rick and Morty, see some of your favorite new characters collide in Rick and Morty: Worlds Apart, a brand-new miniseries! See the outrageous S**t Dragons in an all-new, tantalizing adventure where only Morty can save them. And when Facist Teddy Rick shows up and ruins Rick's ultimate vacation plan, no one is safe!

In Shops: Feb 03, 2021

SRP: $3.99

RICK AND MORTY WORLDS APART #1 CVR B WILLIAMS

ONI PRESS INC.

DEC201589

RICK AND MORTY HC BOOK 06 DLX ED (MR)

ONI PRESS INC.

DEC201590

(W) Kyle Starks, Tini Howard (A) Marc Ellerby, Katy Farina

Another deluxe collection of Rick and Morty stories! Kyle Starks and Tini Howard team up to bring you a modern day vampire classic, "Let the Rick One In." Then, will Rick's numerous crimes against humanity doom his family? Find out in the Ball-Fondlers-to-the Wall-insanity of "The Rick Revenge Squad."

In Shops: Apr 28, 2021

SRP: $49.99

THE UNDERFOOT TP VOL 02

ONI PRESS INC.

DEC201587

(W) Ben Fisher, Emily S. Whitten (A) Michelle Nguyen

It has been untold years since the Giants-That-Were disappeared, leaving behind the animals forever changed by their strange science. Now, granted the gifts of intelligence and self-awareness, the valiant Hamster Aquatic Mercenaries and their new allies, the Hamster Airborne Paratroopers, struggle to keep their hordes alive in a dangerous world.

In The Underfoot: Into the Sun, H.A.M. has joined forces with H.A.P., using their differing gifts and combined knowledge to explore new territory and aid "clients" with problems both on land and in the Great Wide above. After priceless Giants-That-Were artifacts vanish from storage and one of their allies is double-crossed by deadly "stingers," H.A.M. and H.A.P. find themselves at the center of a plot far more sinister than anything they've faced before. But it's not just supplies that have gone missing; hamsters have begun disappearing, too. The mysterious dots are finally connected when a third hamster colony arrives, bringing clues that reveal an insidious plan of annihilation by Hashak, leader of the "scales" and sworn enemy of the "fur." Soon, Hashak will use the Giants' deadly technology and the labor of kidnapped hamsters to complete her secret weapon. Will the three allied hamster hordes succeed in their most dangerous mission yet, or will everything-and everyone-they know succumb to Hashak's terrible scheme?

Into the Sun, the second volume in the epic sci-fi series The Underfoot, is a fast-paced graphic novel full of daring escapes, heroic rescues, and devious cunning. It presents a world in which the tiniest creatures demonstrate the greatest feats of strength, courage, and friendship, leaving you fully invested in their furry fate…

In Shops: Apr 21, 2021

SRP: $14.99

GUDETAMA HC MINDFULNESS FOR LAZY HC

ONI PRESS INC.

DEC201591

(W) Wook Jin Clark (A) Wook Jin Clark

Empathizing with others, understanding your feelings, learning to be selfless: these all sound like really hard things to do! Well, fear not: Come along with Gudetama, who'll guide your way to learning things and more. Living selflessly is something many struggle with. Don't worry, Gudetama does too, and wants to join you on your journey in finding the wonders of mindfulness.

Mindfulness takes a lot of mental energy to wrap your brain around. Gudetama is here to help you become a better person…sort of.

In Shops: Apr 07, 2021

SRP: $9.99

THE VAIN TP VOL 01 (MR)

ONI PRESS INC.

DEC201592

(W) Eliot Rahal (A) Emily Pearson

Chicago, 1941. A blood bank is held up in a robbery, but no cash is taken-only blood. It's the latest in a string of similar robberies and as the United States prepares to enter World War II, FBI Agent Felix Franklin is certain it's part of a wider plot to weaken the United States by depriving it of its blood supply. But the truth is much more sinister.

The four robbers are vampires: immortal, physically powerful, and after decades of honing their skills, practically untraceable. But time goes on and the vampires-who call themselves The Vain-stay the same in a world that is rapidly changing around them. As security measures evolve, stealing blood is harder every day. And with every decade that passes, Agent Franklin gets closer to finding them. Capturing them. Ending them.

In Shops: Apr 07, 2021

SRP: $19.99

VAIN #5

ONI PRESS INC.

DEC201593

(W) Eliot Rahal (A/CA) Emily Pearson

It's modern times for The Vain, and life has certainly changed. Their relationships have fractured, they're close to being caught, and even blood goes bad. Just as their secret caches of healthy human sustenance runs dry, the news breaks–the government has developed synthetic blood that will never deteriorate. It's time for one last big score!

In Shops: Feb 10, 2021

SRP: $3.99

BACKTRACK TP VOL 02 (MR)

ONI PRESS INC.

DEC201594

(W) Brian Joines (A) Jake Elphick

Ready your engines, it's down to the final racers. And it's still anybody's game.

Quellex is determined to make this his most entertaining race of all time, and the drivers are in for more than a few curveballs. With each leg, the stakes accelerate: from pirate brawls to colossal wars to being transported to the far-future–they'll have to move fast before they're ancient history. But with their numbers seriously dwindled, hidden agendas bubble to the surface. In order to live through this, Alyson will have to cast that aside and put the pedal to the metal if she wants to win this race and change her past.

In Shops: Apr 14, 2021

SRP: $19.99

DRYAD #9

ONI PRESS INC.

DEC201595

(W) Kurtis J. Wiebe (A) Justin Barcelo (CA) Tomas Oleksak

Magic must breathe, and the natural world -the lungs of magic -has been destroyed and replaced with metal and false light. The Sowers of Dryad believe civilization must be destroyed in order to make way for nature, and the Glass family finds themselves right at the center of conflict between the new and old world.

In Shops: Feb 03, 2021

SRP: $3.99