New York World's Fair 1940 Is On Auction At ComicConnect

New York World's Fair was a comic published by DC Comics in 1939 and 1940 at the World's Fair in New York for 15 cents. The most popular DC characters at the time had stories inside- Batman and Robin, Superman, Sandman, Slam Bradley, and Zatara all appeared between the covers, which featured no advertisements. A full 96 pages of story in there. Another interesting tidbit is that the cover for the 1940 issue with its yellow background is the first time Batman, Robin, and Superman all appeared on a cover together. Neat. A copy of this is a sought-after one for sure, and ComicConnect has one taking bids today. It is already at $667 as of this writing, so that tells you how rare this book is. Check it out below.

New York World's Fair Exclusive Comics

A 15% BUYER'S PREMIUM WILL BE ADDED TO THIS ITEM AT CONCLUSION OF THE AUCTION, cream/ow pages; QES certified – criteria given: superior square spine + exceptional cover edges + exceptional eye appeal, 1st Superman/Batman/Robin app in the same book; 1st Burnley cvr/art. Here is a summary of the Batman and Robin story inside: "While Bruce Wayne and Dick Grayson visit the New York World's Fair, they learn that the Great West River Bridge has mysteriously collapsed. The duo investigate the disaster. When another bridge is destroyed and a third (the Flavin Bridge) is targeted, Batman and Robin go into action. They learn that a scientist, Dr. Hugo Vreekill, has invented a device which crumbles steel; now he's ready to demand blackmail money from bridge-building companies, starting with the Travers Engineering Corporation."

I gotta say, the New York World's Fair has always interested me, and I had no idea this existed. Now I really want a copy. This is too rich for my blood and will be even higher by the time this auction ends, so go here and get more info and place a bid if you have the funds. Also, take a look at the other awesome books taking bids today.