Next Week's Previews Covers: AlterNation and Fantastic Four #25

Next week's Diamond Previews catalogue has Dark Horse's AlterNation: They Hide Hybrids graphic novel on the front cover by Tim Seeley and Mike Norton explore the world of Panda Mony's action figure line Alter Nation. And Fantastic Four #25 with its big brand new direction, RB Silva as artist and Mark Brooks on cover…

The August edition of Diamond Comic Distributors' monthly Previews catalogue arrives in comic shops and digitally on Wednesday, July 29th and features comic books, graphic novels, toys, and other pop culture merchandise scheduled to go on sale beginning October 2020.

Teh catalog spine will feature Jack Skellington's ghostly dog Zero embarks on his own adventure through the holidays in Tokyopop's Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas: Zero's Journey, and the Diamond Previews order form will feature Wolverine in Diamond Select Toy's Legends in 3-Dimensions 1/2-Scale Bust Line.

Diamond Previews' Gems of the Month include:

· BOOM! Studios' BRZRKR #1

· Dark Horse Comics' Norse Mythology #1 and The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys: National Anthem #1

· Dynamite Entertainment's DIE!namite #1

· IDW Publishing's Marvel Chillers #1 & #2 and Transformers/Back to the Future #1

· Image Comics' The Scumbag #1 and The Walking Dead Deluxe #1

· Marvel Comics' Spider-Woman #5

Panel to Screen: What fandom has known for decades is that comic books can, and in many cases are, great literature. Hollywood has for over a century adapted great prose works into great film adaptations. Except the bestsellers-turned-movies now have some very strong (and heroic) competition.

Toy Talk: On the catalogue's flip side, Previews talks to David Silva, the founder of Creative Beast Studio and a designer and sculptor for NECA, about his career, some of his favourite projects, and what he loves about dinosaurs.

Indie Edge: Previews talks with Ram V. about his upcoming Image Comics graphic novel Blue in Green, his career, and the comics he enjoys reading.

In this month's Editor's Note, Previews editor Marty Grosser talks the COVID crisis, Steve Geppi's return to his leadership role with the Geppi family of compnaies, and Free Comic Book Day Summer.