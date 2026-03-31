Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Hulk War, Infernal Hulk, nic klein

Nic Klein Will Draw All Of Hulk War In 2027, Drops Off Infernal Hulk

Nic Klein will be drawing all of Hulk War in 2027, drops off Infernal Hulk to get a headstart

Article Summary Nic Klein exits Infernal Hulk early to draw the entire Hulk War event launching at Marvel in 2027.

Phillip Kennedy Johnson continues his Hulk saga with Hulk War: Infernal Rage bridging to Hulk War.

Adam Gorham takes over Infernal Hulk interiors, with Klein still providing cover art for upcoming issues.

Comics Giveaway Day 2026 teases Hulk War alongside Amazing Spider-Man #1000 and Queen in Black.

Bleeding Cool broke the news from ComicsPRO, courtesy of Marvel's David Gabriel, about the third in Phillip Kennedy Johnson's Hulk trilogy. Hulk War: Infernal Rage will follow the current Infernal Hulk series, which will conclude with its tenth issue. Gabriel told retailers, "Hopefully you all are enjoying Philip Kennedy Johnson's Infernal Hulk series, something so different for us to have. Philip is an absolute treasure, moulding these characters in his own way. We're letting him do really what he wants with them, he's got a 10-issue arc planned for Infernal Hulk. Once that ends, we do have a bridge about four issues towards the end of this year, Hulk War: Infernal Rage, and this will all lead up to his Hulk War that he has been planting the seeds for since he started his Incredible Hulk run, so look for that sometime around January 2027." And now Hulk artist Nic Klein just posted on social, after Adam Gorham started drawing Infernal Hulk, saying that "The reason why Ìm absent from Infernal HULK in the later issues is because I'm getting a head start drawing HULK WAR in its entirety. My Apologies."

No apology necessary, Nic! You will see the first kickoff in Comics Giveaway Day this year, and that's the Venom and Hulk War book. And this is the Free Comic Book Day Comics Giveaway Day 2026 title we now know will include a Hulk War teaser…

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000/QUEEN IN BLACK #1 CGD 2026

Written by JOE KELLY, AL EWING & PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art by JOHN ROMITA JR., IBAN COELLO & NIC KLEIN

Cover by DIKE RUAN

The road to AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000 takes a big turn here as fate bears down on Peter Parker! The Queen in Black has been coronated, and Mary Jane Watson as Venom is not ready for her! The Eldest has taken control of the Hulk, and what happens next will make every past Hulk battle look like a skirmish!

And here are the issues of Infernal Hulk going forward that we now know… Adam Gorham is now drawing the series, with Nic Klein doing the covers.

Infernal Hulk #6 by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Adam Gorham

INTRODUCING THE HELLBUSTER ARMOR! When Infernal Hulk pushes Earth's Mightiest Heroes to the brink, IRON MAN leads an overpowered strike force to level the Living City and end the Age of Monsters forever. Will Tony's new HELLBUSTER ARMOR and the spear of the ONE ABOVE ALL be enough to keep him alive against the INFERNAL HULK? Or will he be corrupted like all the others?

INTRODUCING THE HELLBUSTER ARMOR! When Infernal Hulk pushes Earth's Mightiest Heroes to the brink, IRON MAN leads an overpowered strike force to level the Living City and end the Age of Monsters forever. Will Tony's new HELLBUSTER ARMOR and the spear of the ONE ABOVE ALL be enough to keep him alive against the INFERNAL HULK? Or will he be corrupted like all the others? Infernal Hulk #7 by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Adam Gorham

INFERNAL HULK vs. the X-MEN! When Infernal Hulk exerts mysterious control over all mutantkind, drawing them to his growing army in the horrific LIVING CITY, can the X-Men resist the call? Can they save mutantkind from their monstrous new leader? And when Hulk attacks them head-on, which of them will he try to kill…and which will he recruit? May 27, 2026

INFERNAL HULK vs. the X-MEN! When Infernal Hulk exerts mysterious control over all mutantkind, drawing them to his growing army in the horrific LIVING CITY, can the X-Men resist the call? Can they save mutantkind from their monstrous new leader? And when Hulk attacks them head-on, which of them will he try to kill…and which will he recruit? May 27, 2026 Infernal Hulk #8 by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Adam Gorham

Earth's Mightiest Heroes reunite to stop Infernal Hulk, leading them deep within the Earth where they find an ancient weapon that could save humanity from another Age of Monsters. But is even a god-slaying weapon enough to stop Infernal Hulk? Featuring the return of SKAAR!

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