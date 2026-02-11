Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: hulk, Infernal Hulk, mark ruffalo, Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Infernal Hulk To End After 10 Issues In Time For New Spider-Man Movie?

Infernal Hulk to end after ten issues top make way for a Hulk closer to that in Spider-Man: Brand New Day as played by Mark Ruffalo?

Article Summary Infernal Hulk comic series set to conclude after 10 issues, with a collected edition releasing in late 2026

Phillip Kennedy Johnson continues as writer, hinting at a new Hulk in line with Mark Ruffalo's movie portrayal

The storyline promises cosmic horror as Infernal Hulk battles heroes and even confronts the One Above All

Upcoming issues feature dramatic showdowns, the debut of Hellbuster Armor, and the fate of Bruce Banner

I guess this is probably a planned conclusion rather than a cancellation due to low sales, but anyway, a listing has just popped up for a non-volume numbered Infernal Hulk collection. No content listing yet, but the page count, 232, indicates it will collect 10 issues. And it's this kind of behaviour that usually indicates a cancelled Marvel title. However, Phillip Kennedy Johnson, having signed an exclusive contract with Marvel Comics, has previously said that Infernal Hulk is the second part of his three-part Hulk story. And might it also suggest there will be something more in keeping with the portrayal of The Hulk that we will see in the Spider-Man: Brand New Day movie, as played by Mark Ruffalo, rather than this raging hellbeast?

Infernal Hulk

Author Phillip Kennedy Johnson

Illustrated by Nic Klein, Kev Walker

Paperback $29.99 US

On sale Nov 10, 2026 | 232 Pages

Incredible … Immortal … INFERNAL! The Hulk's most terrifying evolution yet leaves no hero untouched and no corner of the Marvel Universe safe in this novelistic descent into cosmic horror! The evil known as Eldest has literally torn Bruce Banner and the Hulk apart and taken the Hulk's body as their own. This new, unstoppable Infernal Hulk is ten times the monster everyone always feared Hulk would be. Their diabolical plan is to plunge the world back into ancient horrors by transforming our heroes into nightmarish beasts! Meanwhile, those heroes frantically scour Earth for the only one who might hold the key to victory. But where is Bruce Banner? Is he even alive? And as the Infernal Hulk unleashed an Age of Monsters across the globe, whatever happened to the Incredible Hulk? Meanwhile, a being of unimaginable power descends from the heavens to save Earth: the Creator of the Marvel Universe himself! Everything will change in one battle for the ages: Infernal Hulk vs. the One Above All!

Infernal Hulk #4 by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Nic Klein

INTRODUCING THE HELLBUSTER ARMOR! When Infernal Hulk pushes Earth's Mightiest Heroes to the brink, IRON MAN leads an overpowered strike force to level the Living City and end the Age of Monsters forever. Will Tony's new HELLBUSTER ARMOR and the spear of the ONE ABOVE ALL be enough to keep him alive against the INFERNAL HULK? Or will he be corrupted like all the others?

