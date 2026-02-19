Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: comicspro, Hulk War, Phillip Kenney Johnson

Phillip Kennedy Johnson To Launch Hulk War In 2027

Just announced at ComicsPRO by Marvel's David Gabriel, the third in Phillip Kennedy Johnson's Hulk trilogy, Hulk War: Infernal Rage, which will follow the current Infernal Hulk series, which will conclude with its tenth issue. Gabriel told retailers, "Hopefully you all are enjoying Philip Kennedy Johnson's Infernal Hulk series, something so different for us to have. Philip is an absolute treasure, moulding these characters in his own way. We're letting him do really what he wants with them, he's got a 10-issue arc planned for Infernal Hulk. Once that ends, we do have a bridge about four issues towards the end of this year (Hulk War: Infernal Rage), and this will all lead up to his Hulk War that he has been planting the seeds for since he started his Incredible Hulk run, so look for that sometime around January 2027. You will see the first kickoff in Comics Giveaway Day this year, and that's the Venom and Hulk War book. You can follow along with ComicsPRO announcements right now with this handy tag.

And this is the Free Comic Book Day Comics Giveaway Day 2026 title that we now now will include a Hulk War teaser inside of it…

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000/QUEEN IN BLACK #1 CGD 2026

Written by JOE KELLY, AL EWING & PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art by JOHN ROMITA JR., IBAN COELLO & NIC KLEIN

Cover by DIKE RUAN

The road to AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000 takes a big turn here as fate bears down on Peter Parker! The Queen in Black has been coronated, and Mary Jane Watson as Venom is not ready for her! The Eldest has taken control of the Hulk, and what happens next will make every past Hulk battle look like a skirmish!

