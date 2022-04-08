Nick Pitarra Returns To Comics With Ax-Wielder Jon, From Karoshi

Nick Pitarra is best known for working with Jonathan Hickman, co-created series The Red Wing and The Manhattan Projects, published through Image Comics, as well as the seemingly–abandoned Leviathan with John Layman, from IDW. He's also known for drawing Doom Patrol, SHIELD and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – but nothing for a few years now. So what's he been up to? This might answer some of that. A Zoop listing for an upcoming crowd-funded title called Ax-Wielder Jon.

A ruthless killer in a world of monsters and mayhem makes a precious discovery and learns what a man is willing to lose to protect what he loves most. AX-WIELDER JON is created, written, and drawn by Nick Pitarra, the Eisner-nominated and New York Times bestselling co-creator of the Manhattan Projects. He's joined by his frequent collaborator and Image and Marvel Comics colorist Mike Garland. With letters by Eisner-nominated letterer Ferran Delgado, the team is shepherded by multiple Eisner award-winning editor Chris Stevens. The COMPLETED over-sized 140 page hardcover, designed by LITTLE BIRD's Ben Didier, is coming this spring to ZOOP!

Nick tells Bleeding Cool "On the cover we are making a Marvel Masterpiece collectors card out of it and giving it away to anyone on our mailing list who buys the book from the campaign." Well, that mailing list happens to be right here. Nick tells us "It's my writer/artist debut. It's a148-page oversized hardcover. The book will be complete by the time the campaign ends (it's 85% complete now). I came up with the label KAROSHI comics to publish it under, and Chris Stevens is the Editor In Chief of the line of books we have planned to come out. Ax-Wielder Jon is our debut book."

And here is a preview of this book, ahead of going live on Zoop later this month, courtesy of Spanish artist Das Pastoras.