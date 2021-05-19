Nightcrawler Has An Onslaught Ahead In The Way Of X #5 (Spoilers)

There may be spoilers within. Depends how far you have read. But the solicitation to The Way Of X #4 by Si Spurrier and Bob Quinn out in July reads;

WAY OF X #4

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Si Spurrier (A) Bob Quinn (CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli

KILL NO MAN! (BUT SOME EXCEPTIONS MAY APPLY)

• Nightcrawler must act fast to avoid catastrophe as the laws of Krakoa (and physics) are tested to their limits.

• Also: a nice family bonding sesh with no violent repercussions.

• Just kidding. This is Xavier vs. Legion in a boozed-up Tiki bar, with the sanity of mutantkind at stake. Rated T+In Shops: Jul 14, 2021 SRP: $3.99

Those who read today's The Way Of X #2 – or just read Bleeding Cool's article on (some of) what was within may know how the Xavier vs Legion bit may be going.

Not just that. But the return of someone big.

Onslaught. The psychic child of Xavier and Magneto. Of course Legion is going to have issues. And AIPT has a look at the solicitation and covers to Way Of X #5 out in August, that gives everything away.

WAY OF X #5

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Si Spurrier (A) Bob Quinn (CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli & David Curiel, David Baldeón & Israel Silva

THIS IS THE WAY!

• What happens when the third law of Krakoa is broken?

• What happens when all other solutions have failed?

• What happens when Nightcrawler finally finds the Way?

That's basically as Onslaughty as you get. The Third Law of Krakoa is "Respect This Sacred Land". funny, I thought the Big Krakoan Law being broken would be Kill No Man, what with everything else going on in the comic, and the upcoming Trial Of Magneto.

I'm not sure if that's a nineties reference or an eighteen-nineties reference with the gunpowder trail being lit up and getting closer and closer…