Nightmare Before Christmas: The Shiver of Christmas Town #2 Preview

Shiver gets breakfast with Oogie Boogie's ghouls in Nightmare Before Christmas: The Shiver of Christmas Town #2, hitting stores Wednesday!

Article Summary Nightmare Before Christmas: The Shiver of Christmas Town #2 arrives in stores Wednesday, February 4th.

Shiver is kidnapped by Lock, Shock, and Barrel and ends up causing chaos in Oogie Boogie's lair.

The trio must fix Christmas Town's first Halloween after Shiver's run-in with hungry ghouls goes awry.

LIFE'S MORE FUN WITH SOME GOOD SCARES! Dynamite's first-ever ongoing comic book series set in the world of the beloved film Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas continues with its second seasonal issue this February! Dr. Finkelstein's newest creation, the deceptively adorable Shiver, has been spirited away by Lock, Shock, and Barrel, much to Sally's consternation. But things are about to go from bad to worse for this newest resident of Halloween Town when Shiver stumbles into Oogie Boogie's lair — and unknowingly consumes a breakfast belonging to three of his hungry ghouls! Luckily for Shiver, Lock, Shock, and Barrel aren't about to lose their new friend over such a trivial misunderstanding — not when they're due at Christmas Town for the snowy realm's first-ever Halloween. And it's a good thing, too, because when the famed trio of tricksters confront the horrifying adorableness of Christmas Town's take on their signature celebration, they'll need all the help that they can get to set things right! Jolly old elves TORUNN GRØNBEKK and EDU MENNA summon the holiday spirits in Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas: The Shiver of Christmas Town #2 — accompanied by costumed covers from JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, SOO LEE, and ALAN QUAH, as well as a special selection from the Disney Library!

NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS: THE SHIVER OF CHRISTMAS TOWN #2

Dynamite Entertainment

1225DE0725

1225DE0726 – Nightmare Before Christmas: The Shiver of Christmas Town #2 Soo Lee Cover – $4.99

1225DE0727 – Nightmare Before Christmas: The Shiver of Christmas Town #2 Alan Quah Cover – $4.99

(W) Torunn Groenbekk (A) Edu Menna (CA) Jae Lee

In Shops: 2/4/2026

SRP: $4.99

