Nightwing #94 Preview: Dick Always Gets His Man

Commissioner MacLean is busted for ordering the attack on Haven by the Bludhaven police in this preview of Nightwing #94. Check out the preview below.

NIGHTWING #94

DC Comics

0522DC133

0522DC134 – Nightwing #94 Jamal Campbell Cover – $4.99

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Bruno Redondo

There's a new commissioner in town, and it's none other than Maggie Sawyer! But one clean commissioner does not make a whole bad basket of Blüdhaven police officers good, and now Blockbuster is forced to lean more on Nightwing's sister, Mayor Zucco, to oversee the old commissioner's illegal dealings… Then, an attack on Haven reveals some shocking truths to Nightwing and Oracle that make it difficult to recover from.

In Shops: 7/19/2022

SRP: $3.99

