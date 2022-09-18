Nightwing #96 Preview: The Fury of Blockbuster

Blockbuster is pissed off in this preview of Nightwing #96. Mostly because he had to see Dick Grayson's face to realize he's nightwing, when he should have recognized THAT BUTT! Check out the preview below.

NIGHTWING #96

DC Comics

0722DC175

0722DC176 – Nightwing #96 Jamal Campbell Cover – $4.99

0722DC177 – Nightwing #96 Alan Quah Cover – $4.99

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Bruno Redondo

They say love is when two hearts find their happy place right next to each other, but to Heartless, that's just the wall of jars of hearts he has in his back office. As Dick and Babs's two hearts do find their happy place next to each other, one question they ask each other proves difficult to answer.

In Shops: 9/20/2022

SRP: $3.99

