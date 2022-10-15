Nightwing #97 Preview: Looking a Gift Horse in the Mouth

Blockbuster is dead in this preview of Nightwing #97, but that's not the way Dick Grayson wanted things to go down.

NIGHTWING #97

DC Comics

0822DC178

0822DC179 – Nightwing #97 Jamal Campbell Cover – $4.99

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Bruno Redondo

…Batgirl gives Nightwing her answer. And they have a long talk with each other about what that means.

In Shops: 10/18/2022

SRP: $3.99

