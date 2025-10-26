Posted in: Antarctic Press, Comics | Tagged: Axicab, ninja high school

Ninja High School #200 in Antarctic Press January 2026 Full Solicits

Ninja High School #200... and the possibility of a live action or anime adaptation, in Antarctic Press January 2026 Full Solicits

Ninja High School reached its #200 in Antarctic Press' January 2026 solicits and solicitations, as well as launching their new horror series Axicab by Phillip Nelson and Cee Raymond James. Regarding Ninja High School, creator and Antartci founder Ben Dunn has been talking up possible adaptations, saying "Yesterday I had a long zoom call with the head of creative development at Platinum Studios. For those who are unfamiliar with Platinum Studios, it is run by my old boss from Eternity Comics, Scott Rosenberg. For those unfamiliar with Platinum Studios, they were responsible for several TV shows and movies, including MEN IN BLACK and COWBOYS vs ALIENS. We met at the last San Diego Comic Con, and he wanted to represent AP properties, especially NINJA HIGH SCHOOL, as he has history with the series. So during the meeting, I talked to his creative director to go over the finer points of the NHS story and what direction to take it. I explained to him the various incarnations of NHS over the last 200 issues and I told him that he should start at the beginning. I went over the characters and the overall plot line and tone. He was very receptive and took lots of notes. Then he asked a very interesting question: Should it be animated or live action? I did not know how to really answer that question. Ideally, I would love to see both but if I had to choose only one to start, I'd be conflicted. On one hand, I would love to see an anime version of NHS. With the success of anime films recently, it could be a more faithful comic adaptation. However, live action has the potential to go beyond the perceived anime crowd and get a larger audience, plus it would be awesome to see live action versions of the comic book characters. Whatever the decision, it will probably be beyond my control. I know how long these things take and how, once it is in the hands of others, I only have any say if they involve me. Right now, it is in the early stages of development. My guess is that they are preparing a pitch package to shop around to see who bites. I am realistic, and I know it is a long shot, but I am glad they are taking the first steps. Hopefully, it will happen, but I will not worry about it and will focus on the comic series. As long as I have readers and fans, I will continue to create new NHS comics.

