No Ethical Billionaires? Hey Bruce! Gotham City Sirens #4 (Spoilers)

Spoilers ahead! Gotham City Sirens comes to its chart-busting#4 finale this week after beating all other DC Comics in sales last week. With Punchline revealed as the bad guy, but when you are going up against Catwoman, Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn, what do you have to do in Gotham society to be considered the bad guy?

Why, use a slur that will be too well hidden to have any hope of working out what it really is. Yes, DC Comics learned their mistake with All-Star Batman And Robin The Boy Wonder. And so Punchline continues to take out her rage and allows Poison Ivy a little meme-worthy space.

I mean, they are in Gotham, right? What about one of Poison Ivy's exes? What's he up to in Detective Comics #1088 tomorrow?

Okay, fair enough. Monsters abound, while Poison Ivy's planet version of her body becomes a fifty-foot woman…

And in Gotham, Harvey Dent, a mere millionaire shows how he deals with his own monstrous divisions and dilemmas…

… he just shoots the part that disagrees. Shame it was the nice side that got disagreed with. Gotham City Sirens #4 by Leah Williams and Daniel Hillyard is published tomorrow, as is Detective Comics #1088 by Ram V, Dan Watters and Guillem March.

