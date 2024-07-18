Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: absolute, absolute universe, DC All-In, wonder woman

No Fortune, Fortress, Family – Absolute Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman

No manor, fortune or butler, no island or Amazons, no Smallville, Kents or Fortress of Solitude - welcome to DC 's Absolute Universe

Article Summary DC's Absolute Universe redesigns iconic heroes without their iconic resources.

Scott Snyder pens the new era in DC All In Special #1 with Darkseid's threat.

Absolute Batman #1 strips Bruce Wayne of wealth and Alfred, reinvented by Snyder.

Absolute Superman #1 and Wonder Woman #1 face new challenges, debuting in October and November.

We jumped the gun a bit with the Absolute Wonder Woman #1 solicits this morning, which was fun. But now we have the officially released Absolute Batman #1 and Absolute Superman #1 solicits to join them… such as they are… as well as the DC All-In Special #1, which is a little more on the bulkier side. As for the Absolute titles, the theme is definitely without… without butler, manor, fortune… without Island or Amazons… without Smallville, the Kents of the Fortress Of Solitude…

DC All In Special #1

Written by Scott Snyder and Joshua Williamson

Art by Daniel Sampere and Wes Craig.

Following the events of Absolute Power, the heroes of the core DC Universe have fought against the deep divisions in the world around them to usher in a new era of unity. And it's just in time, too—because Darkseid has returned! Superman gathers every DC Super Hero on Earth to hold the line against a vastly different version of the Lord of Apokolips as they raise our cosmic defenses and prepare for war. And when the first blows land, the shock waves will ripple across DC's core series, shaking the nature of their realities to their very foundation! But a greater threat looms on the horizon in the Absolute Universe. Here, DC's biggest icons come of age with fewer advantages while facing greater opposition than ever before and retaining the immutable heroism that continues to inspire and entertain fans. But can they really protect the light that shines inside them when the world in which they live is hurtling toward a terrible destiny? October 2nd 2024

Absolute Batman #1

Written by Scott Snyder

Art by Nick Dragotta,

October 9th

In this iteration, fans will be introduced to a version of the Dark Knight that doesn't have the money, mansion, or butler of his core-line counterpart.

Absolute Wonder Woman #1

Written by Kelly Thompson

Art by Hayden Sherman

October 23rd

For Diana, there is no island paradise, no sisterhood to shape her, nor a mission of peace—so what is the purpose of an Amazon warrior in this new universe?

Absolute Superman #1

Written by Jason Aaron

Art by Rafa Sandoval.

November 6th

Writer Jason Aaron and artist Rafa Sandoval join forces to present a new Man of Steel with the launch of Absolute Superman #1. This Superman has no family, no Fortress of Solitude, and no home. Will he still stand for truth, justice, and a better tomorrow in this new universe?

