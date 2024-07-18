Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Absolute Wonder Woman, DC All-In, kelly thompson, wonder woman

Absolute Wonder Woman by Kelly Thompson & Hayden Sherman for DC All-In

Without the Island Paradise... without the Sisterhood that shaped her... without a mission of peace.... Absolute Wonder Woman #1

Article Summary Absolute Wonder Woman #1 launches with a fierce new look in DC All-In.

Kelly Thompson and Hayden Sherman team up for this radical DC reinvention.

Collectors can anticipate a variety of covers, including rare variants.

Part of a broader narrative, joining other reimagined DC superhero stories.

"Without the Island Paradise… without the Sisterhood that shaped her… without a mission of peace…. what's left is the Absolute Amazon!" That is the solicitation copy for Absolute Wonder Woman #1, by Kelly Thompson and Hayden Sherman for October from DC Comics, as part of DC All-In.

With variant covers by Wes Craig, Jim Lee, Jeff Dekal, a foil design variant, a 1:25 variant vy Dan Panosian, 1:50 variant by Jeff Dekal and 1 1:100 black and white cover by Jim Lee, Absolute Wonder Woman will be published on the 23rd of October, 2o24, $4.99 for 48 pages, card stock $5.99, foil variant $7.99.

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool got our first look at this Absolute Wonder Woman with a massive broadsword, body armour, and tattoos from her shoulders down her arms. And a tipped tiara. Oh, and Absolute Superman and Absolute Batman by her sides.

Bleeding Cool has reported how the Absolute Universe, created from the energy of Darkseid, will be about superheroes as underdogs, rising up, having to be brighter. A radical reinvention of classic DC superheroes in a shared universe. Absolute Batman by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta, Absolute Superman by Jason Aaron. Absolute Wonder Woman by Kelly Thompson. Absolute Flash by Jeff Lemire. Then that Al Ewing would write Absolute Green Lantern and Deniz Camp would write Absolute Martian Manhunter.

But also that this will be one strand of DC narratives going forward, with a jumping-on point across the DC Comics publishing line, as part of DC All-In. The new relaunch for DC Comics in October, which will encompass the new Absolute Universe line but also across the board with new creators, new story arcs and new concepts for characters, intended to be a jumping-on-point for readers for DC Comics as a whole. Expect more news this week, running into San Diego Comic-Con and beyond. And you can use our Absolute tag, and DC All-In tag to catch up on all our previous and future reporting on this story, which has been going since last October.

