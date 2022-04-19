No, I Have Not Become Diamond Book Distributors' Vice President

You can feel sorry for Rich Johnson a little bit. He started publishing at the same time I started reporting comic books news and gossip online, in 1992. That's when he joined Scholastic as District Sales Manager. In 1997 he joined DC Comics as VP Book Tade Sales until 2006, and was instrumental in the move from DC Comics into bookstores and libraries across America. He was Co-Publishing Director of Yen Press. He was an Adjunct Professor at Drexel University and then later Pace University, Vice President Sales, Marketing and Business Development at Lion Forge Comics, his own publishing consultancy Brick Road Media, and CEO and Co-Founder of Endpaper Entertainment. And now, courtesy of one of his other publishers Comics Beat announced that he was joining Geppi Family Enterprises as Diamond Book Distributors Vice President, Sales and Business Development. And what happens? An inbox of congratulations, a bunch of misguided subtweeting, and this kind of thing in public.

So, no folks, this is not me. Can you imagine Diamond making me vice president of anything? Diamond says that "his new position will involve working with sales and marketing to manage business development efforts including evaluating new business opportunities and working to expand the distribution network for DBD publishers" which is the last thing anyone should ask me to do.

And they quote Diamond Book Distributors' president Tony Lukus saying "As a constant advocate and catalyst for graphic novels in the book trade, few have done more than Rich Johnson to introduce the comic arts to American readers of every age. I'm delighted to welcome Rich to the Diamond Book team where he'll work with our publishers to drive sales and help find new ways to bring their innovative books to an evolving marketplace."

So a) congratulations Rich Johnson and b) sorry this kind of thing is happening again. If you get any of my hate mail, you know where to forward them.