No Man's Land #3 Preview: Spies, Lies, and Blood Ties

FBI and KGB agents follow a blood-soaked trail in No Man's Land #3, hitting stores Wednesday. Will they catch their killer?

Article Summary No Man's Land #3 hits stores November 19th, plunging readers into an FBI/KGB team-up thriller of blood and intrigue.

FBI and KGB agents follow a trail of blood and political motives, desperate to unmask a cunning killer at large.

Szymon Kudranski delivers art and story as agents navigate a deadly Cold War mystery with shocking twists at every turn.

As new evidence points to political motives, FBI and KGB agents press deeper into the mystery, following a trail of blood… that may lead them straight to the killer.

NO MAN'S LAND #3

Image Comics

0925IM0378

0925IM0379 – No Man's Land #3 Cover – $3.99

0925IM0380 – No Man's Land #3 Cover – $3.99

0925IM8047 – No Man's Land #3 Cover – $3.99

(W/A/CA) Szymon Kudranski

As new evidence points to political motives, FBI and KGB agents press deeper into the mystery, following a trail of blood… that may lead them straight to the killer.

In Shops: 11/19/2025

SRP: $3.99

