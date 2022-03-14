No Shazadam, Just Black Adam from Christopher Priest & Rafa Sandoval

DC Comics has announced a new Black Adam comic book series, launching in June 2022. Which would have been well planned if the Black Adam movie was out in July, but now it's been delayed until October. Written by Christopher Priest, and drawn by Rafa Sandoval, Black Adam #1 will be out for the 21st of June.

There is no forgiveness for Black Adam. This is the reality Teth-Adam, immortal man of indomitable will, must face when he discovers he has been infected with an incurable plague destroying his immortality. Haunted by the specter of centuries of dark deeds, Black Adam transfers his powers to a worthy successor who will redeem Adam's legacy and defend their ancestral homeland of Kahndaq, only to subsequently become mystically "handcuffed" to him when Adam's plague is arrested, giving birth to perhaps the most volatile and dysfunctional super-team in DC history!

"Forgive the cliché, but I've rarely been this excited about a new project," said writer Christopher Priest. "DC has provided an amazing opportunity for me to explore and, to some degree, reimagine this character in a very new light while bringing new challenges and consequences to a man who has lived far too long and is desperate for redemption. Rafa Sandoval brings palpable voltage to every panel, bringing out my Kirby-Simonson Big Noise instinct as Rafa's gifts take me to places I never knew I wanted to go. My only regret is we only have 22 pages a month for this."

Well maybe if Priest didn't use all of those whole panels for white-on-black captions, there might be more room to spread out?

"I have been a lifelong fan of everything about Shazam and one of the things I always wanted is to draw a charismatic villain, and black Adam is perfect for this," said Artist Rafa Sandoval. "This is the first time I've had an opportunity to work with Christopher Priest and his attention to detail, attentiveness and openness makes him a great creative partner."

Black Adam will feature open to order variant covers by Rafa Sandoval, Mikel Janin and Lucio Parrillo, as well as a 1:25 variant by Crystal Kung, 1:50 throwback variant cover by Cully Hamner, a 1:100 foil variant by Lucio Parrillo and a team variant cover by Travis Mercer and Danny Miki.