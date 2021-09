Nocterra, Saga & Inferno Top Advance Reorders

The first collection of Nocterra puts on advance reorders this week as does the box set of Saga, both from Image Comics, followed by the first issue of Jonathan Hickman's X-Men swansong – in print anyway. Greetings from the coal face of the direct comics market. Where retailers try to increase their orders of certain comics ahead of sale. Where supply and demand and most accurately reflected, where you can see which books are hot, where new orders are coming in and how retailers are reacting to new, unanticipated desire! And courtesy of Advance Reorders stats from Diamond Comic Distributors.

TOP 25 ADVANCE REORDERS COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS (RETAIL)

Publication Price Publisher NOCTERRA TP VOL 01 FULL THROTTLE DARK (MR) $9.99 IMAGE COMICS SAGA TP BOX SET (MR) $125.00 IMAGE COMICS INFERNO #1 (OF 4) ARTGERM VAR $5.99 MARVEL COMICS MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN #30 $4.99 MARVEL COMICS INFERNO #1 (OF 4) $5.99 MARVEL COMICS SPAWN #322 CVR C BARBERI $2.99 IMAGE COMICS DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #13 CVR C LLOVET (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #20 CVR A DELL EDERA $3.99 BOOM! STUDIOS INFERNO #1 (OF 4) BROOKS WRAPAROUND VAR $5.99 MARVEL COMICS BRZRKR (BERZERKER) TP VOL 01 (MR) (C: 0-1-2) $16.99 BOOM! STUDIOS INFERNO #1 (OF 4) DEKAL VAR $5.99 MARVEL COMICS KANG THE CONQUEROR #1 (OF 5) 2ND PTG VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS MOON KNIGHT #2 2ND PTG VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #1 CVR C SHEHAN FOIL INTERMIX VAR $4.99 BOOM! STUDIOS HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #1 CVR A SHEHAN $3.99 BOOM! STUDIOS STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC #8 2ND PTG VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS DARKHOLD ALPHA #1 (RES) $4.99 MARVEL COMICS INFERNO #1 (OF 4) MOMOKO VAR $5.99 MARVEL COMICS SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #20 CVR B FONG $3.99 BOOM! STUDIOS THOR #17 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS CROSSOVER #8 CVR B HUTCHISON-CATES $3.99 IMAGE COMICS BOYS #1 GOLD FOIL ED (C: 0-1-2) $19.99 DYNAMITE EXTREME CARNAGE OMEGA #1 YOUNG VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS EXTREME CARNAGE OMEGA #1 $4.99 MARVEL COMICS HUMAN REMAINS #1 CVR A CANTIRINO $3.99 VAULT COMICS

TOP 25 REORDERS COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS (RETAIL)

Publication Price Publisher INVINCIBLE COMPENDIUM TP VOL 01 $64.99 IMAGE COMICS BERSERK DELUXE EDITION HC VOL 08 (C: 0-1-2) $49.99 DARK HORSE INVINCIBLE COMPENDIUM TP VOL 02 $64.99 IMAGE COMICS INCREDIBLE HULK BY PETER DAVID OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 KEOWN ANNIV $125 MARVEL COMICS KING SPAWN #1 CVR B MCFARLANE $5.99 IMAGE COMICS INVINCIBLE COMPENDIUM TP VOL 03 $64.99 IMAGE COMICS KING SPAWN #1 CVR A LEE $5.99 IMAGE COMICS KING SPAWN #1 CVR F BOOTH $5.99 IMAGE COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS HC VOL 05 KANE DM VAR $125 MARVEL COMICS BERSERK DELUXE EDITION HC VOL 02 (MR) (C: 1-1-2) $49.99 DARK HORSE SENSOR HC (MR) (C: 0-1-2) $19.99 VIZ LLC KING SPAWN #1 CVR E CAPULLO $5.99 IMAGE COMICS KING SPAWN #1 CVR G CATES $5.99 IMAGE COMICS WOLVERINE OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 BYRNE DM VAR (MR) $125 MARVEL COMICS AVATAR LAST AIRBENDER RIFT OMNIBUS TP (C: 1-0-0) $24.99 DARK HORSE X-MEN AGE OF APOCALYPSE OMNIBUS COMP HC KUBERT CVR NEW PTG $125 MARVEL COMICS TOILET BOUND HANAKO KUN GN VOL 01 (C: 0-1-2) $13 YEN PRESS HEROES REBORN TP EARTHS MIGHTIEST HEROES $34.99 MARVEL COMICS KING SPAWN #1 CVR D MURPHY $5.99 IMAGE COMICS EXTREME CARNAGE RIOT #1 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS KING SPAWN #1 CVR C FINCH $5.99 IMAGE COMICS WOLVERINE OLD MAN LOGAN TP $29.99 MARVEL COMICS AVENGERS VS X-MEN TP AVX $34.99 MARVEL COMICS ECHOLANDS #1 CVR A WILLIAMS III (MR) $4.99 IMAGE COMICS X-MEN BY CHRIS CLAREMONT & JIM LEE OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 DM VAR $125 MARVEL COMICS