Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Batman Echoes, late

Not Just Batman #161, Batman '89 Echoes #6 Gets Even Later

Not just Batman #161, Batman '89 Echoes #6 gets even later, from DC Comics

Despite the Bleeding Cool-announced lateness of Batman #161, DC Comics has, of late, gotten a greater grip on the schedule of titles, with fewer titles being announced and then slipping down the schedules. But one title has proved particularly stubborn when it comes to lateness, and that is Batman '89: Echoes by Sam Hamm and Joe Quinones, a comic book sequel to the Tim Burton/Joel Schumacher Batman movies. With the final issue, Batman '89: Echoes #6, originally solicited to be published in September 2024, is now scheduled for the 2nd of July 2025. Issue 5, itself very late indeed, was published in December last year. The Batman '89: Echoes hardcover collection has also been delayed from the 17th of June to the 1st of October 2025.

BATMAN 89 ECHOES #6 (OF 6) CVR A JOE QUINONES & PAOLO RIVERA Previously FOC'd on 4-21-25

(W) Sam Hamm (A) Joe Quinones (CA) Joe Quinones, Paolo Rivera

THE EPIC CONCLUSION IS HERE! There's no cure for terror! Gotham is in the grip of a citywide panic attack, and only Batman can stop the Scarecrow's viral fear formula from falling into enemy hands. Meanwhile, Harley Quinn makes her ACN television debut…by taking station management hostage! New friends, new foes, and old flames collide as Bruce Wayne reclaims his cape and cowl–with a vengeance!–in the epic finale of Batman '89: Echoes. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 7/2/2025 BATMAN 89 ECHOES HC

(W) Sam Hamm (A) Joe Quinones, Stacey Lee (CA) Joe Quinones, Paolo Rivera

This is your chance to dive into the follow-up to the Batman '89 graphic novel, which continues the enthralling adventures of the Dark Knight from Tim Burton's classic movie Batman. Featuring issues #1-6 of Batman '89: Echoes, this is a must-read for all Batman fans! $24.99 10/01/2025

Other significant delays include Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen: Who Killed Jimmy Olsen? The Deluxe Edition from the 17th of June to the 12th of August 2025 and Batman: The Demon Trilogy (2025 Edition) from the 9th of September to the 2nd of December. Any later and it will be the 2026 edition…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!