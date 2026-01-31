Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: nova

Nova: Centurion #4 Preview: Rich Loses Ship, Gains Headache

Nova: Centurion #4 hits stores Wednesday! Rich Rider's ship gets stolen by an ex-Nova Corps criminal. No ship, no sleep, no problem?

With his cosmic vehicle gone, Rich faces a new headache—and a severe lack of galactic sleeping options.

The Worldmind’s moral flexibility means Nova Prime juggles heroics and hard decisions to keep peace.

Being NOVA PRIME ain't easy- between doing good and doing what needs to be done to keep the Worldmind running (which sometimes includes doing good), RICH RIDER barely has time to sleep. But when his ship gets stolen by dishonorably discharged ex-Nova Corps member and intergalactic criminal mastermind EDEN RIXLO, Rich is at risk of not even having a place to lay his head…

Nova: Centurion #4

by Jed MacKay & Alvaro Lopez, cover by Alessandro Cappuccio

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Feb 04, 2026 | 32 Pages | 75960620922400411

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620922400416 – NOVA: CENTURION #4 JEREMY WILSON VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620922400421 – NOVA: CENTURION #4 FEDERICO VICENTINI VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

