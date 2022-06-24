What If Miles Morales #4 Gets $30 On eBay But Not Sold Out From Marvel

Last week, comic book writer Yehudi Mercado set the internet abuzz with the release of What If Miles Morales Was Thor? from Marvel Comics. And not in a good way.

Featuring Miles Morales, still a Brooklyn inhabitant but also the God Of Thunder. And rather than going to Asgard, he has brought Asgard to him and his neighbourhood. The comic remakes the rest of the Asgardians as Miles Morales' own family, his mother and father are Odin and Frigga, but it is his uncle Aaron who is Loki in this reality.

Many found this mash-up clumsy, stereotyped, and laughable. Michael Wilson of Lake Forest Park, Washington, posted, "The dude who wrote the Thor miles comic is white, and he put Asgard in the ghettos," along with a photo of the comic's writer – though not his name – Yehudi Mecardo. A reaction that blew up on social media in the winter, with hundreds of people mocking the comic book in this light. Then the dude who actually write this Thor/Miles comic in question, Yehudi Mecardo, countered in reply, "You should get paid by @23andMe! I love how I'm not Mexican enough for Twitter" before adding "I should have added more upskirt shots, and then you would have loved it!" I am not entirely sure that improved things. He also added, "Wait until people find out who created Miles Morales!!!! It's gonna blow their minds!" with shots of Jewish American writer Brian Bendis.

Some found Miles Morales Thor (Miles Thorales?) laughable, others saw him as the equivalent of Marvel writers on Luke Cage in the seventies. Yehudi Mercado has responded in a Twitlonger, stating

"I've taken the last few days to step back and listen, and I acknowledge your criticism for my recent issue of What If… Miles Morales was Thor. While I've lived a different experience through my own Jewish and Mexican background, I still know inauthenticity hurts, and I'm sorry this failed on that front. I've appreciated hearing and learning from my Black and Puerto Rican comics peers and hope to use this moment to help promote better authenticity. I'm also going to donate what Marvel paid me to the Brooklyn Book Bodega, which works to build literacy and get more books to kids in NYC."

But the aftereffects have been felt in the aftermarket. With all this fuss getting media attention. KJ Supertoys in Scottdale, Arizona, just sold a copy of What If Miles Morales Was Thor #4 for $20 on eBay. Then Green Shop Comics And Collectibles of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, sold a copy for $25 on eBay. Another seller in Ohio sold a copy for $30. And there have been plenty of $30 sales since, and that's for the standard cover, not any tiered variants.

But here's the thing, right now, the comic book has NOT sold out from Marvel. I have confirmed that retailers can still order copies for the regular discounted retailer price. For now, that is, probably for a few minutes after I post this article.

And odds are, because of the fuss, Marvel Comics isn't going to reprint this one. Which will only serve to drive the price higher, I have no idea how they are going to handle the trade paperback…

