Nubia And The Amazons Cancelled, Barkham Asylum Delayed

The original graphic novel Barkham Asylum by Yehudi Mercado and the TPB edition of Nubia and the Amazons have had all orders cancelled,

DC Comics is continuing to make changes to their publishing schedules. The original graphic novel Barkham Asylum by Yehudi Mercado planned for February and solicited last month, has had all its orders cancelled, and DC Comics promises that it will be resolicited at a later date. Amazon thinks it might be May 2024. While the paperback edition of Nubia and the Amazons, planned for November 2023, has been cancelled. There are still copies of last year's hardcover for sale; there are no plans to resolicit the title in paperback.

Here's a look at listings for both as well as a preview of Barkham Asylum.

Barkham Asylum Paperback – May 7, 2024

by Yehudi Mercado

Who's a good boy? Jester is. Well, he wants to be. Maybe he is? He's the Joker's dog so of course he's funny, but his sense of humor is about to be put to the test. Because when the super-villains of Gotham get thrown into Arkham, their henchpets go to the maximum-security pound known as Barkham Asylum. Being the Clown Prince of Crime's dog doesn't win him any friends behind bars, especially after he gets a tough-talking stray cat named Penny tossed into lockup with him. But they'll have to work together to figure out what the evil Warden Shar Pei's helper, Dr. Hugo Mange, is up to. And the only way to stop this terrifying team-up is to win the talent show and get visitation with their masters at Arkham on the hill. Because the Joker is sure to help!What could go wrong with that plan? And where does Gotham's premier playboy Bruce Wayne's butler Alfred fit in?

NUBIA AND THE AMAZONS TP

(W) Stephanie Williams, Vita Ayala (A) Various (CA) Alitha Martinez

Art by Alitha Martinez, Dominike Domo Stanton, Darryl Banks, and Mark Morales Beginning with the thrilling events of Infinite Frontier, Nubia becomes queen of Themyscira, but her new title also brings new challenges. With the unexpected arrival of new Amazons, the warrior queen is forced to reckon with her past and forge a new path forward for all her sisters. Little does she know that a great evil grows beneath their island and it's up to this former guardian of Doom's Doorway to unite her people before paradise is lost forever! Collects NUBIA & THE AMAZONS #1-6 and pages from INFINITE FRONTIER #0. Retail: $16.99 In-Store Date: 11/28/2023

