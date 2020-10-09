NYCC Exclusive Covers from Scout Comics for Four Titles

New York Comic Con might not be happening in person, but the show must go on… digitally. In an effort to escape the President's current ailment, otherwise known as the Don Crud, the festivities are now happening through livestreams. Certain publishers, as they did with the virtual San Diego Comic Con, are releasing exclusive products for the show the same way they would if they had a booth. Among these publishers is Scout Comics, who have four exclusive covers for their titles for New York Comic Con 2020.

The titles that Scout's releasing New York Comic Con exclusives for include Grit #1, It Eats What Feeds It #1, Phantom Starkiller #1, and Sh*tshow #1. The exclusives will be title-free (the classier way of describing these kinds of covers) and printed on 100 lb cardstock paper to avoid that classic Marvel touch n' tear. At $20 per cover, the titles will be available at Scout's webstore.

For those unfamiliar with these titles, here are the solicits compiled from the various months in which each of these were released. Notably, this New York Comic Con exclusive of Adam Barnhardt and Samir Simao's Sh*tshow #1 is on sale before its in-store release.

GRIT #1

(W) Brian Wickman (A) Kevin Castaniero

When a routine troll hunting gig takes a gruesome turn, Old Man Barrow finds himself in the company of a wannabe doomsday cult. Just how's he going to get out of this backwoods nightmare? Well, that axe ain't just for show. Grit is Southern-fried sword and sorcery and pulp fantasy adventure in the mold of The Witcher by way of Southern Bastards.

IT EATS WHAT FEEDS IT #1

(W) Max Hoven, Aaron Crow (A) Gabriel Lumazark

In this grimy horror romp, Francois, a stunning middle-aged woman, has developed a worsening affliction and seeks a young caretaker to upkeep her lavish creole mansion deep in the mystic bayou of Louisiana. Kenny, a teenage halfwit looking for a summer job, stumbles right to her doorstep. Free rent, free meals, high pay, easy work, and a provocative boss… what's there for Kenny to refuse? Well, there's the blood-covered kitchen spilling over with raw meat and the bolt-locked steel-plated attic door he's restricted access to. Are these red flags worth the risk of missing out on a wild summer romance?

SH*TSHOW #1

(W) Adam Barnhardt (A) Samir Simao

The world once had an Age of Heroes, where Legend, the Principled Protector of Peace, and his Legion defended the Earth from threats far and wide. Then, in the blink of an eye, unimaginably horrific forces catapulted the Age of Heroes into extinction! Now, as people wander aimlessly through a hero-less world, The Magnificent McCoys travel far and wide to showcase their powers for the almighty penny. Led by the drunkard Richard McCoy – the hero once known as Legend – the McCoys try to find normalcy in a world that is just slivers of what it once was. As the dust finally begins to settle, the dark force that looked to conquer the world returns to finish the job it started. Can Legend remain sober enough to put this mysterious force down once and for all?

PHANTOM STARKILLER #1

(W) Peter Goral (A) Joseph Schmalke

Black Caravan imprint. For uncounted millennia, the Cryptocrystalline Stone remained lost to the blackness of space, hidden amongst the stars. As time passed, the galaxy slipped into greater peril. Thousands of systems fell, and worlds crumbled. Dark and ominous beings conspire from the shadows to possess its unlimited power and ability to resurrect a legion of deathless warriors. From the vastness of the unknown regions, whispers of his return paralyzed all in fear: Phantom Starkiller, The Cosmic Ghoul Warrior, must now unleash his inner darkness to carry out his master's wishes, all while plotting his revenge; for he cannot stop his interstellar rampage until The Curse of The Cryptocrystalline Stone has been broken!

