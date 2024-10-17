Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Image, Marvel Comics, Superman | Tagged: absolute, NYCC

NYCC Retailer Variant Ashcans Of Absolute Universe And More Hit eBay

New York Comic Con Retailer Variant Ashcans of Absolute Universe, GI Joe and Spawn are already being flipped on eBay

Yesterday saw the New York Comic Con Retailer Day, as comic book store owners, managers and employees gathered to be wooed by comic book publishers, creators and service providers. That included a bunch of them giving away exclusive comics and ashcans to the event, which the canny have been flipping on eBay already. And that includes ashcans for Absolute Batman #2, Absolute Wonder Woman #1, and Absolute Superman #1, as well as an early release for GI Joe #1 as well.

Absolute Batman #2 as an ashcan edition has sold on eBay today for $50

The same price goes for the Absolute Superman #1 and Absolute Wonder Woman #1 ashcans for the occasion.

Spawn #357 "Retailers Are King" edition, has sold for up to $600 signed on eBay today, with more copies around the $400–$450 mark. And a reminder that the comic book is usully a lot cheaper than that.

Department Of Truth #25 has sold for $80 on eBay today, While still to be sold are the following GI Joe #1 NYCC Retailer Variant, Bug Wars #1 NYCC Retailer Variant from Image Comics which was revealed earlier at the show, Scarlet Witch #1 NYCC Retailer Variant and a Hyde Street #1 NYCC Retailer Variant,

We also have a launch title from Rexcah Comics, a comic book publishing line from Jason Blanchard, from a cybersecurity firm Black Hills Infosec trying to appeal to hackers, with The Future Is ****** by Fred Van Lente, Ennio Uufi, Andrea Meoloni and Taylor Esposito.

And Love Town: The Long Take by The Yuan Twins from First Comics. And why is it called "the long take?"

Because it does this… it folds out and folds oiut and folds out.

