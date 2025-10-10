Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Benjamin Percy, deadpool, Geoff Shaw, new york comic con, Shadows Of Tomorrow

NYCC: Wade Wilson: Deadpool Is No Longer Laughing In New X-Men Series

The Marvel X-Men panel at New York Comic Con, has seen the announcement of many new series, and revivals, launching out of the back of the X-Men Age Of Revelation event as part of the new Shadows Of Tomorrow publishing plan. With, as we heard a while back, Wade Wilson: Deadpool #1 by Benjamin Percy and Geoff Shaw, a new series for Marvel's merc with a mouth. But it seems less of a mouth than usual, as it appears he has completely lost his sense of humour, over something terrible… as for the name change of the comic, might this suggest there is an Ellie Wilson: Deadpool series in the pipeline, and this is just making way for that? More daddy/daughter Deadpool coming?

Wade Wilson: Deadpool #1

New Ongoing Series, On Sale February 2026

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by GEOFF SHAW Cover by GEOFF SHAW

DANGEROUS. UNHINGED. DEADLY. Deadpool is a man on the brink, and that means the jobs are deadlier, the stakes are higher, and the humor is darker than ever before. But Wade Wilson isn't laughing. A dark memory haunts Deadpool, as a mysterious client leads him down a troubling path. This way lies redemption? No, something far worse. Wade can never be forgiven for what he's done… the new ongoing series begins!

AGE OF REVELATION, the new status quo that takes the Marvel Universe 10 years into the future, kicked off last week and takes over the X-Men line through December. In its aftermath, the X-Men are now armed with knowledge to prevent one of the darkest futures in Marvel Comics history. It's time to embrace bold action, strengthen alliances, and empower the next generation! United, the X-Men will alter mutantkind's fate and ensure their dream isn't darkened by the SHADOWS OF TOMORROW!

