Marvel Announces Generation X-23, Rogue, X-Force, Magik & Colossus

Article Summary Marvel unveils Generation X-23, Rogue, X-Force, Magik & Colossus, and more series for 2026.

New titles feature top talent: Erica Schultz, Tim Seeley, Jody Houser, Benjamin Percy, and more.

Emma Frost leads the next X-Men era, Shadows Of Tomorrow, following Age of Revelation.

Returning favorites like Wolverine and X-Men continue with dramatic new storylines and twists.

From the Marvel X-Men panel at New York Comic Con, the announcement of new series launching out of the back of the X-Men Age Of Revelation. And if you thought that the Magik series was inexplicably cancelled with issue 10, despite its sales success, this may be the reason: from the same creative team of Ashley Allen and German Peralta comes Magik & Colossus, the brother sister team. We also have a new Rogue #1 by Erica Shultz and Luigi Zagaria in January. And a new Inglorious X-Force by Tim Seeley and Michael Sta. Maria, Generation X-23 #1 by Jody Houser and Jacopo Camagni, for February, Storm: Earth's Mightiest Mutant #1 by Murewa Ayodele and Federica Mancin, Wade Wilson: Deadpool #1 by Benjamin Percy and Geoff Shaw and Cyclops #1 by Alex Paknadel and Roge Antonio in February.

And it looks like the Shadows Of Tomorrow branding for X-Men stories to come in 2026, after Age Of Revelation, will be led by Emma Frost.

Inglorious X-Force #1

New Ongoing Series, On Sale January 2026

Written by TIM SEELEY

Art by MICHAEL STA. MARIA

Cover by R.B. SILVA

Variant Cover by FRANCESCO MANNA

INGLORIOUS VENGEANCE!

CABLE returns from the future with a handful of clues…and gaping holes in his memory. An assassination is at hand, and it's up to HELLVERINE, ARCHANGEL and his former teammate BOOM-BOOM to follow Cable's lead into the fire. But who are they after, and what secret does Cable's faulty memory hide? Be here for the ground floor of the mystery and strap in for the most extreme thrill ride in X-dom, as an all-new X-FORCE blazes into battle!

Rogue #1

Five-issue Limited Series, On Sale January 2026

Written by ERICA SCHULTZ

Art by LUIGI ZAGARIA

Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

YOU CAN'T OUTRUN THE PAST!

Rogue has an idyllic life with her sweet Remy LeBeau, but there are still skeletons in her closet…ones that come out when she least expects it. Rogue has worked so hard to leave her villainous past behind. Unfortunately, the past doesn't stay in the past. What happens when it slams you right in the face? What past sin would make Rogue leave Haven House? Do Mystique and Destiny hold the answer?

Magik & Colossus #1 (of 5)

New Limited Series, On Sale February 2026

Written by ASHLEY ALLEN

Art by GERMAN PERALTA

Promotional Variant Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

THE MUTANT SIBLINGS REUNITE! Illyana Rasputin is a cynical sorceress with power harnessed from the dark realm of Limbo. Piotr Rasputin is made of metal, but with a heart much softer than his exterior. But despite being family, blood does not run thicker than water! When they return to their mother country, they discover ancient monsters from Russian folklore preying on the innocent! Can these two mutant siblings set aside their differences to save their country? The talented creative team behind Magik reunite for an X-Men story full of epic fights, mysticism, and family drama!

Wade Wilson: Deadpool #1

New Ongoing Series, On Sale February 2026

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by GEOFF SHAW Cover by GEOFF SHAW

DANGEROUS. UNHINGED. DEADLY. Deadpool is a man on the brink, and that means the jobs are deadlier, the stakes are higher, and the humor is darker than ever before. But Wade Wilson isn't laughing. A dark memory haunts Deadpool, as a mysterious client leads him down a troubling path. This way lies redemption? No, something far worse. Wade can never be forgiven for what he's done… the new ongoing series begins!

Cyclops #1

New Limited Series, On Sale February 2026

Written by ALEX PAKNADEL

Art by ROGE ANTONIO

Cover by FEDERICO VICENTINI

THE ONE-EYED X-MAN UNLEASHED! Scott Summers is a mutant who is always in near-total control of his powers and his emotions. But what happens when he's separated from the X-Men, lost in a mountain wilderness without the visor that keeps his devastating powers in check? And will he be able to stay alive when Donald Pierce and his cyborgs, the Reavers, are hunting him? It's a tale of the X-Men's leader at his most savage core!

Generation X-23 #1

New Ongoing Series, On Sale February 2026

Written by JODY HOUSER

Art by JACOPO CAMAGNI

Cover by PARTHA PRATIM SARKAR

HER NAME IS WOLVERINE. BUT THE LEGEND OF X-23 GROWS. LAURA KINNEY was brainwashed and trained from birth to be the ultimate assassin as X-23. She's long put that life behind her…but it seems she hasn't quite outrun it yet! When LAURA and GABBY encounter someone who seems to be their LONG LOST FRIEND, the harrowing plot they uncover will turn their worlds upside down. The next generation of X-subjects is here, and they follow in the deadly footsteps of X-23! Featuring a host of new heroes and villains, Generation X-23 have a surprise in store for the WOLVERINE!

Storm: Earth's Mightiest Mutant #1

New Ongoing Series, On Sale February 2026

Written by MUREWA AYODELE

Art by FEDERICA MANCIN

Cover by R.B. SILVA

THE WAR ABOVE ALL – the most dangerous war in existence – thunders louder and closer. As the cosmos braces for annihilation, STORM, unaware of the coming threat, turns her gaze inward – to her home – to EARTH. Earth's Mightiest Mutant becomes Earth's protector once more… in a daring new chapter of her life.

In this new beginning, STORM shares a Japanese tea ceremony with an enemy and visits France for a masquerade with monsters. However, it all ends in a gut-wrenching funeral… for in this new era of ORORO MUNROE, brought to you by Murewa Ayodele (I AM IRON MAN, STORM, ROGUE STORM) and Federica Mancin (EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN, MILES MORALES: SPIDERMAN), MISTRESS DEATH is never far behind. With DEATH stalking the shadows, expect bloodshed, brutality, barbarism, and bold emotions in the brand-new STORM: EARTH'S MIGHTIEST MUTANT.

Wolverine #14

Returning Series, On Sale January 2026

Written by SALADIN AHMED

Art by MARTIN COCCOLO

Cover by DAN PANOSIAN

WOLVERINE ENCOUNTERS SILVER SABLE! The flagship series returns as WOLVERINE crosses paths with SILVER SABLE in a mission to save a cadre of MORLOCKS. But are they on the same side? And who's got LOGAN in their sights? The all-new era starts now!

X-Men #23

Returning Series, On Sale January 2026

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by TONY DANIEL

Cover by TONY DANIEL

AGE OF REVELATION EPILOGUE! One X-Man of the present has been stranded in the Age of Revelation, fighting against impossible odds in the world of tomorrow. But while they've been there, what has their future counterpart been doing in their body in the present?

X-Men #24

Returning Series, On Sale January 2026

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by TONY DANIEL

Cover by TONY DANIEL

BRING ON THE BAD GUYS! In the wake of the Age of Revelation, the gene-terrorist group 3K has been revitalized. But will their internal schemes undo them?

Uncanny X-Men #22

Returning Series, On Sale January 2026

Written by GAIL SIMONE

Art by DAVE MARQUEZ

Cover by DAVE MARQUEZ

MEAN GIRL MUTINA!

A festive event is interrupted by the daughter of darkness herself, MUTINA. And she has an unimaginable favor to ask the UNCANNY X-MEN and woe betide them all if they refuse! It's murderous mutants and cake and blades and you will look very differently at one of the core X-Men after this bloody issue!

