Looks Like Nygmatech Will Still Be A Thing in The New Batman Ongoing

Looks like The Riddler and Nygmatech will still be a thing in the new Batman ongoing comic from Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez

Article Summary NygmaTech, founded by The Riddler, returns in Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez’s new Batman ongoing comic.

Originally introduced in Batman Forever, NygmaTech was later brought into comics by Zdarsky and Jimenez.

The tech company’s shady past includes mind-control plots and alliances with Gotham’s most dangerous villains.

New issues hint at NygmaTech’s survival, with the Riddler returning and upgraded technology on the rise.

The NygmaTech Corporation was a company located in Gotham City and was founded by Edward Nygma, the Riddler, in the Batman Forever movie that everyone has tried to forget.

Nygma founded it, in the film, after he resigned from his former workplace, Wayne Enterprises, as a result of its CEO, Bruce Wayne, rejecting his idea for The Box, which steals information from minds and adds it to the recipient.

He allied with Two-Face to help him steal enough money to finance the building of NygmaTech and The Box.

It was Chip Zdarsky and Jorge Jimenez who introduced to the comics it decades later into their final run on Batman before Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb took over.

NygmaTech established itself in Gotham, working with the Wayne Foundation and leaving everyone rather puzzled.

Especially Batman.

Especially given some of the other technology behind it.

Eventually it was revealed that Riddler employed by the Russian run Court of Owls to mentally control Jim Gordon to and get him to assassinate Mayor Nakamoto.

Then to blow up a good chunk of NygmaTech, well the top bit anyway, The Mad Hatter saved the rest.

With Batman believing that Riddler would buy himself out of it. Well, Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee followed up, giving us a newly buffed-up Riddler working with the Batfamily, as if he hadn't just murdered the mayor of Gotham.

Well, we have started to see bits and pieces of the new Batman #1 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez. And it seems that Nygmatach has survived…

And from this Jorge Jimenez cover to Batman #3 out in November, we have the Riddler back with his tech…

More mind-reading/controlling technology from Edward Nygma, The Riddler, and NygmaTech? Following on from Chip's run and ignoring Jeph and Jim's? Because it looks like he has slimmed down as well…

