Oddly Pedestrian Life Of Christopher Chaos #15 Preview: Truth Hurts

The Oddly Pedestrian Life Of Christopher Chaos #15 hits stores this Wednesday. Will Christopher's quest for truth unite or destroy the monster world? Find out in this series finale!

In the fallout of the epic battle in the Monster Underground, Christopher Chaos re-unites with Adam Frankenstein and demands the entire truth… but will this information ultimately help Christopher bring monsterkind together or destroy his entire world? Answers arrive in this conclusion to the first series of THE ODDLY PEDESTRIAN LIFE OF CHRISTOPHER CHAOS . . . but terrible things await Christopher and friends in the immediate future!

Oddly Pedestrian Life Of Christopher Chaos #15

by James Tynion IV & Tate Brombal & Isaac Goodhart & Nick Robles, cover by Miquel Muerto

In the fallout of the epic battle in the Monster Underground, Christopher Chaos re-unites with Adam Frankenstein and demands the entire truth… but will this information ultimately help Christopher bring monsterkind together or destroy his entire world? Answers arrive in this conclusion to the first series of THE ODDLY PEDESTRIAN LIFE OF CHRISTOPHER CHAOS . . . but terrible things await Christopher and friends in the immediate future! • Ongoing series.

Dark Horse Comics

6.61"W x 10.15"H x 0.08"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.2 cm) | 3 oz (74 g) | 180 per carton

On sale Jan 15, 2025 | 32 Pages | 76156801073201511

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

76156801073201521 – The Oddly Pedestrian Life of Christopher Chaos #15 (CVR B) (Philip Bond) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

