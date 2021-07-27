Graphic Autobio, Oh Brother by Georgina Chadderton, Gets 4 Publishers

Oh Brother, is a new middle-grade graphic novel by Australian autobiographical cartoonist Georgina Chadderton that has been picked up simultaneously by three publishers across the English-speaking world. Gina Gagliano at Random House Graphic in the USA, Ben Horslen and Katie Sinfield at Penguin Random House Children's in the UK, Lynne Missen at Tundra Books for Canada, and Zoe Walton at Penguin Random House Australia have bought world rights to Oh Brother, a contemporary middle-grade graphic novel inspired by the creator's own life story. The graphic novel Oh Brother centers on her relationship with her brother—who is autistic and also has an intellectual disability—as she grows up, starts a new school, and navigates building new friendships.

The book is about growing up with a brother with severe autism and how autism affects the family. I'm writing it for 12-year-old me, who just wanted to know there were other siblings like me out there going through the same stuff.  It's looking to be about 300 pages long and I've done about 250 pages in draft pencils so far. It's the longest thing I've ever written and boy, it's super mentally taxing but really satisfying to work on.

The book will be simultaneously published in these four countries in 2024 and Georgina Chadderton's agents Annabel Barker at Annabel Barker Agency and Daniel Lazar at Writers House negotiated the four-way deal. Here's a look ahead of what's to come…

