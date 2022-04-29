Olivier Coipel Blood Stained Teeth Exclusives at Lake Como Comic Con

Bleeding Cool has mentioned this year's upcoming Lake Como Comic Art Festival in Italy a few times. Held at Villa Erba in Cernobbio on the shores of Lake Como in Italy, running on the 14th and 15th of May. And it's a very different comic book convention indeed. It has a capped attendance of a thousand, an intentionally high ticket price, and around a hundred comic book guests, all artists. It is there for attendees to meet creators, to talk to creators, to buy original art and get commissions. It is not a cosplay venue, there are no toys, movies, games or other tchotchkes, there are not even comic book writers – unless they also draw. I am also attending in person for the first time, and I hear Marvel EIC CB Cebulski will also Olivier Coipel Blood Stained Teeth Exclusives at Lake Como Comic Con be attending on his own dime. And now we have Olivier Coipel's exclusive covers for the new Image Comics title Blood-Stained Teeth available at the show.

A change from the normal look for mainstream American comic book covers, especially for male full-frontal nudity as well as female, Olivier Coipel worked with nude models for the two covers, available with a trade dress or virgin dress. European takes on the depiction of nudity differ from the more puritanical takes of America and to some extent Britain. And certainly why we've had to use black bars. The full versions can be seen here.

The show puts on sessions for live model drawing (though not nude) and this has been chosen to reflect that. The trade dress versions will be available individually at 15€ a piece. 25€ for the set, and the virgin dress will be only available as a set at 49€ for the pair.

The Blood Stained Teeth comics with Olivier Coipel covers will be sold exclusively at Lake Como Comic Art Festival and on the pulps.fr website after the Festival if there are copies left. Blood Stained Teeth #1 published this week from Image Comics is a new ongoing vampire crime series written by Christian Ward and Patric Reynolds about "Atticus Sloane-misanthrope, criminal, asshole, and vampire-lives in a world where blood isn't the only thing vamps crave. And for the right price, he'll make you a vampire too. After all, immortality isn't cheap."