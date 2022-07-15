Once & Future to End in October with Once & Future #30

Explosive publisher BOOM! Studios has announced that the final issue of Once & Future by Kieron Gillen and Dan Mora will be out this October. Once & Future #30 will hit stores that month, concluding the series that launched in 2019. The final issue will feature a variant cover by Inhyuk Lee. News of the ending will come as a complete to shock to everyone, unless of course they read the solicit for September's Once & Future #29, which clearly stated it was the penultimate issue.

See the press release from BOOM for more info:

BOOM! Studios announced today the epic finale of the critically acclaimed series in ONCE & FUTURE #30, available in October 2022. From New York Times bestselling writer Kieron Gillen (The Wicked + The Divine, Star Wars), Russ Manning Award-winning artist Dan Mora (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Klaus), colorist Tamra Bonvillain (Captain Marvel), and letterer Ed Dukeshire (The Red Mother), comes the epic conclusion of the highly acclaimed and beloved series about retired monster hunter Bridgette McGuire, her unsuspecting grandson Duncan, intrepid ally Rose, and their fight against legendary figures risen from myth for the fate of the world. The War of Crowns is at an end, and Bridgette and Duncan must face the future of Britain together. Will their family's legacy finally come to a happy end? Or is the final page of this story still yet to be seen? The Eisner and Hugo Award-nominated tale of ancient secrets and legendary battles finally concludes in an immortal story sure to leave readers shaken! ONCE & FUTURE #30 features main cover art by fan-favorite series artist Mora and variant cover art by acclaimed illustrator Inhyuk Lee (Batgirls).

So by November, it seems, Once & Future will simply be Once. BOOM!'s full October soliciations with the official solicit for Once & Future #30 should be out next week. Until then, here's the solicit for September's penultimate issue, Once & Future #29:

ONCE & FUTURE #29 CVR A CONNECTING MORA

JUL220354

(W) Kieron Gillen (A/CA) Dan Mora

Kieron Gillen and Dan Mora's bestselling fantasy epic is nearly complete, and it's all been building to this! In the penultimate issue, Mary and Bridgette will need all of the help they can get to defeat Arthur's greatest weapon… And with all of the remaining contenders vying for ultimate power, there's just no way of telling who will come out victorious!

In Shops: Sep 07, 2022

SRP: $3.99