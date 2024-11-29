Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: ,

One Hundred Comic Book Stores Doing Black Friday Sales Today

One Hundred Comic Book Stores Doing Black Friday Sales Today... is therev one near you? Add any more in the comments...

Today is Black Friday. It started as the retail resurgence after America's Thanksgiving, and it gained traction internationally after Amazon started doing it—even though no one else celebrates this Thanksgiving. Here's a look at a hundred in-store comic book-related Black Friday deals sent my way. Any more, add them in the comments…

Alabama

The Comic Shop, 1815 6th Ave SE, Ste D, Decatur, AL. All dollar books 50% off, all t shirts 50%, all Pops 50% off, all gaming binders and deck boxes 50%, all Pokémon etb's 50% off, all statues and action figures 25% off, all CGC graded books 25% off, all board games 25% off and all tpb's, hardcovers and manga 20% off.

Alaska

The Comic Shop, 418 3rd St, Ste 5B, Fairbanks, AK, 20% OFF Trades and Graphic Novels. Manga

California

Graham Crackers Comics, 25021 Madison Ave. Suite #101 Murrieta, CA

Alakazam Comics & Games, 17777 Main Street, Ste. E, Irvine, CA, 50% off of pop vinyl and other toys/action figures, 25% off of graphic novels, 25 cent comics, $25 blind gift box (full of $65+ worth of comics, graphic novels, etc).

Florida

Illinois

Jay's Comics, 34165 N US Highway 45, Third Lake, IL

Colossus Comics and Games, Mount Vernon, Illinois!

Indiana

Kentucky

The Inner Geek, 104 16th St, Ashland, KY

The Comic Interlude, 393 Waller Ave, Ste 10, Lexington, KY, United States, Kentucky

Maryland

Cards, Comics & Collectibles, 51 Main St. Reisterstown, MD

Massachusetts

Michigan

The Comic Signal, 4318 Plainfield Ave NE suite h, Grand Rapids, MI, 20% off new Trade Paperbacks & Hardcovers and graphic short comic boxes

Coy's Comics, 3220 Bay Rd, Saginaw, MI

Minnesota

Most Wanted Comics, 9919, Lyndale Ave S, Bloomington, MN

Missouri

Another Comic Shop, 1341 E. Kearney St, Suite 100, Springfield, MO, 50% OFF Storewide

Nebraska

Krypton Comics, 2809 S 125th Ave, Suite 378, Omaha, NE, 30% OFF everything

Legend Comics & Coffee, 6068 Maple Street, Omaha, NE,  68104

New York

Forbidden Planet New York, 832 Broadway, New York, NY, 45% OFF Graphic Novels, Manga, Books, Magazines and Comics (excluding the week's new single issues)

LI Comic Shop, 1 Stauderman Ave, Lynbrook, Long Island, NY, We are offering 10% off REGULARLY priced items store wide!!!

4th World Comics, 33 Route 111, Smithtown, NY, 10% Off Everything, 25% Off Funko Pop Vinyl, 25% Off Super 7 Ultimate Figures, 35% Off Back Issues

CALM Comics 161 Levittown Pkwy, Hicksville, NY, 9 am to 12 pm, huge half-price Black Friday sale. Comics from .25 cents and up.

North Carolina

  • Ultimate Comics Durham 3742 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd, Durham, NC. Everything on shelves will be Buy 2, Get the 3rd FREE with mix & match across ALL items! So no need to juggle between filling your Funko or action figure collection, just do both at the same time! Subscribers who clear their entire box the week get a Justice League Unlimited #1 A cover, and everyone else can pick it up for 50% OFF with any additional comic purchase.
  • Ultimate Comics Cary, 1301 Buck Jones Rd, Raleigh, NC. Buy 2 Get 1 Free everything all weekend long with expanded hours!!!
  • Ultimate Comics Crabtree Mall, 4325 Glenwood Ave Suite 2030 , Raleigh, 6 mystery funko pops for ONLY $29.99! That's 6 for the price of 2!! and don't forget, Black Friday only ALL items in the store will be Buy 2 Get 1 FREE!

Pastimes Comics and Games, 175 Weaverville Rd, Ste Y, Asheville, NC, All $1.00 comic books are 25 for $5.00! All statues are 1/2 off! All back wall hard covers are 1/2 off

North Dakota

Paradox Comics-N-Cards, 814 Main Avenue South in Fargo, ND

Ohio

North Coast Comics,  Parma Ohio

Pennsylvania

Keystone Comic Den. 1 North Main Street, Basement Suite, Manheim PA

Comics Store, 28 McGovern Ave. Station Square Lancaster, PA, All bagged back issues 1950s through 2023 – Your choice of comics! First option = 30% off 1 back issue! 2nd option = 2 or more back issues 50% off the total price!

Comic Store West, 2111 Industrial Hwy, York, PA, Biggest sale of the year!

Tennessee

Texas

Awesome Comics, 8420 Abrams Rd. Ste 202, Dallas, TX. 75243, 30% Off All Back Issues! 15-25% Off All CGC & CBCS Graded Comics, 35% Off All Comic Book Sets!, 25% – 70% Off All Graphic Novels, Tpbs & HCs, And All $1 comics will be .75 cents!

Nelco Comics, 1134 North Flores Street #2, San Antonio, TX

Virginia

  • Trilogy Shop, 5773 Princess Anne Rd, Virginia Beach VA 23462 Doorbusters! Graphic novels under 99.99 are BOGO, Comics between $20.00 and $99.99 are 35 % off, Back issues under 20.00 are 60% off!
  • Trilogy Shop, 700 E Little Creek Rd, Norfolk Va 23518

Washington

I Like Comics, 1715 Broadway St, Vancouver, WA, United States, Washington

Wisconsin

House of Heroes Comics , 407 N Main Street, Oshkosh, WI, 54901

England

  • Ace Comics Essex, 42 Culver Street East, Colchester, Essex 20% off all graphic novels/board games
  • Ace Comics Southend, 28 Clarence Street, Southend, Essex 20% off all graphic novels/board games

South Africa

Readers Den, 25 Barnstaple Road | Wynberg, Cape Town. An amazing selection of graphic novels at 40% OFF, Flash Sale while stocks last

