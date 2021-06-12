One More Time: Heroes Reborn Weapon X and Final Flight #1 [Preview]

Heroes Reborn, Marvel's latest super-mega-crossover event, finally comes to a conclusion this Wednesday, leaving nothing ever the same again after the Marvel Universe was shaken to its foundations and all that. But while what they say about Marvel fans is true — one is born every minute — the end of a super-mega-crossover event does represent a challenge for the publisher: how do you continue to bilk rubes out of their money without an event to tie-in all your extraneous spinoffs? Well, that's a problem for next week. For now, there's still time to get one more of these things out there, and Heroes Reborn Weapon X and Final Flight #1 is the perfect title, combining both the allure of the super-mega-crossover event tie-in and also the sales-boosting power of an appearance by Wolverine. Of course, all of this leaves us with one very important question: how many dicks does Wolverine have in the Heroes Reborn universe? Check out the preview below.