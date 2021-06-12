One More Time: Heroes Reborn Weapon X and Final Flight #1 [Preview]
Heroes Reborn, Marvel's latest super-mega-crossover event, finally comes to a conclusion this Wednesday, leaving nothing ever the same again after the Marvel Universe was shaken to its foundations and all that. But while what they say about Marvel fans is true — one is born every minute — the end of a super-mega-crossover event does represent a challenge for the publisher: how do you continue to bilk rubes out of their money without an event to tie-in all your extraneous spinoffs? Well, that's a problem for next week. For now, there's still time to get one more of these things out there, and Heroes Reborn Weapon X and Final Flight #1 is the perfect title, combining both the allure of the super-mega-crossover event tie-in and also the sales-boosting power of an appearance by Wolverine. Of course, all of this leaves us with one very important question: how many dicks does Wolverine have in the Heroes Reborn universe? Check out the preview below.
HEROES REBORN WEAPON X AND FINAL FLIGHT #1
MARVEL COMICS
APR210726
APR210727 – HEROES REBORN WEAPON X AND FINAL FLIGHT #1 YARDIN VAR – $4.99
(W) Ed Brisson (A) Roland Boschi (CA) Tony Daniel
THEY'RE THE BEST THERE IS AT WHAT THEY DO!
In a world without the Avengers, the Squadron Supreme protects and defends the interests of America! But where does that leave a country like Canada? The Great White North is now a wasteland. Their forests are scorched. Their provinces annexed. Their people barely surviving. Who will stand up and protect them from the supremacy of the Squadron? Weapon X and Final Flight, that's who!
40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+
In Shops: 6/16/2021
SRP: $4.99