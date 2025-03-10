Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: london book fair, One shot Studios

One Shot Studios Launch at London Book Fair, Supporting Graphic Novels

A new agency, One Shot Studios, is to launch at London Book Fair tomorrow, to support those creating, publishing and selling graphic novels

Ahead of the London Book Fair, kicking off tomorrow, a new agency called One Shot Studios has launched with the intent of supporting "publishers, estates and media organisations expanding into the graphic novel market." They state that "One Shot Studios are specialists at producing graphic novels based on big-time novels by big-time publishers. Our team have decades of combined experience in graphic novel production and publishing. Collectively we have worked with publishers ranging from the big five, to indie presses, across trade, children's, educational and graphic novels, with an understanding of the significance of all steps in the book business" which include "Crowdfunding, Consultation, Development, Scriptwriting, Production and Full end-to-end project delivery."

One Shot Studios provides consulting on new projects, talent scouting, crowdfunding support and marketing, as well as project management, whether in-house at organisations or through traditional publishers. It was founded by co-founder of 404 Ink, Heather McDaid, former publisher of BHP Comics and director of Fan Frontier Sha Nazir, and graphic novelist Gary Chudleigh.

The team will attend the London Book Fair tomorrow, looking to discuss the potential for IPs, books or learning how their books can become graphic novels.McDaid said: "Pivoting my publishing and crowdfunding experience from 404 Ink into my freelance work has brought some exciting projects, and the prospect of branching this further into comics, a medium I love, is exciting. There're so many books I've read either for myself, or to my kids, or shows I've watched that I see this boundless potential for, and can't wait to help others adapt more works to graphic novels alongside Sha and Gary, and bring brilliant stories to even more readers." Nazir said: "I've championed the graphic novel medium for most of my life through years of independent publishing and organising fan events. I'm excited to use the knowledge I've built over the years to help traditional publishers take a new leap growing their frontlists and help develop the graphic novel market." Chudleigh added: "Visual storytelling is more in demand than ever before. Graphic novels are an exciting way to tell new and existing stories with a beautiful combination of words and art. I've had the pleasure of writing for this fantastic medium for over a decade."

Those wanting to know more can email hello@oneshotstudios.co.uk.

