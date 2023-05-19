One Valiant Comic in August 2023 Solicits, X-O Manowar Unconquered #6 Valiant Entertainment has become reduced to publishing one comic book a month, and in August , it's the sixth issue of X-O Manowar Unconquered.

Valiant Entertainment has become reduced to publishing one comic book a month, and in August 2023, it's the sixth issue of the long-teased, long-promised, long-awaited X-O Manowar Unconquered from Becky Cloonan. Michael Conrad and Liam Sharp! The third issue is out next week, and it is still going down very well, after the first. Might it be enough to turn this once-proud publisher around? Now that you have Bad Idea Comics on one side and Gold Key Comics on another? What goodwill feeling is left for Valiant? Whatever happened to Ninjak Superkillers by Jeff Parker, Mike Norton, Andrew Dalhouse and Dave Sharpe that was promised a year ago? Still no sign for August…

X-O MANOWAR UNCONQUERED #6 CVR A SHARP (MR)

VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT LLC

(W) Becky Cloonan, Michael Conrad (A / CA) Liam Sharp

It's all been building to this! X-O Manowar fights for his life against the Novus Romanus elite. Thyra's loyalty is tested under the weight of new revelations. Sacrifices will be made, lives will be lost, and champions will be made!

Bleeding Cool has been covering, to our best ability, the current issues at Valiant Entertainment, who have let go many members of staff, with only a few remaining. And with no one sure what is going on (least of all the NFT investors), people have been looking at what Valiant Entertainment has and will be publishing going forward. Right now, it is one book a month, with a bunch of backstock being made available again. Maybe this is the kind of project that might help revive their fortunes. Could they soon get back to two comics a month? Or even three? It feels like something has to give,