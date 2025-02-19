Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: doctor doom, One World Under Doom

One Wordle Under Doom – This Week's Marvel Crossovers (Spoilers)

One World Under Doom crossovers including Thunderbolts, Storm, X-Factor, Doom's Academy and Weapon X-Men (Spoilers)

One World Under Doom hits hard across the Marvel Universe this week, though in some crossovers more than others. That includes Doom Academy, Weapon X-Men, X-Factor, Storm and Thunderbolts: Doomstrike, all with big One World Under Doom masthead on the cover. Though some are more deserving of it than others.

That is the sole mention of anything related to One World Under Doom in Weapon X-Men #1. That was it.

And while there's a lot more of Doom in Storm…

It's not really a One World Under Doom type of Doom… after all the whole world is his united nation of Latveria now.

As is pointed out in X-Factor, which leads very Doomy….

… but whose influence is very little, just trying to keep Elon Musk's city algorithm out of Doom's hands…

…or possibly to sell it to him.

Not that Doom is much down with the concept of currency. And Doom Academy is all set in and amongst the Latverian castle and the Doom Academy…

… and very much not about the impact of Doom taking over the world. Just the impact of Doom on Latveria.

And in doing so, Doom Academy may have the character find of the year with Scoop.

The son of The Editor, the Latverian official in charge of manipulating amm media to support Doctor Doom.

And one rebellious child finding common cause with another.

So it's down to Bucky Barnes and the Thunderbolts to reflect the world under Doom.

Looks like he did a Superman 4: The Quest For Peace job on the world's nuclear weapons. Well, he did ban war after all.

Trying to bring Bucky Barnes, The Winter Soldier, The Revolution on side.

And if Bucky Barnes won't play ball?

Bye bye Shelbyville. Twenty thousand dead. And a twisted narrative for the world, courtesy of The Editor.

Talking of The Editor, Scoop and Doyle Dormammu are getting rather close and chummy. Might this comic book have more to tie into the main One World Under Doom plot than I may have thought?

Will he rename it One Worlde Under Doom? Because they may be getting really close. A Latverian in opposition to Doom, and the son of Dormammu.

Even if Doyle Dormammu seems to keep emphasising that bhe has had a girlfriend recently…

And you have seen the solicits for One World Under Doom #4, right?

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #4 (OF 9)

Written by RYAN NORTH Art by R.B. SILVA

Cover by BEN HARVEY Variant Cover by ADI GRANOV Virgin Variant Cover by ADI GRANOV

Sensing vulnerability, Dormammu has attacked Earth – and only Doom stands in his way! Dormammu has banished all other heroes to a pocket dimension, leaving Doom to stand alone against the Dark Lord of Chaos. But on the other hand…Doom has never needed allies in order to ensure that his will is done. It's the ultimate showdown between two titans – with an ending you won't see coming. As Earth hangs in the balance, it all comes down to DOOM VERSUS DORMAMMU. On Sale 5/14 "

I wonder what Daddy Dormammu will have to say about this new relationship?

I love this comic book…

