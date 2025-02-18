Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: doctor doom, One World Under Doom

Marvel Comics' One World Under Doom May 2025 Crossover Solicits

A world without the Fantastic Four, just the Fantastic One, forcing Valeria to make a critical decision, the emergence of a new Masters of Evil, the Avengers spread thin, Thunderbolt Ross raging through Latveria as Red Hulk, and more from Marvel in May 2025 One World Under Doom crossover solicits…

FANTASTIC FOUR ONE #32

Written by Ryan North

Art by Cory Smith

LAST ONE STANDING!

"If you found yourself stranded somewhere in the universe with no knowledge of where you were, how quickly could you determine an answer to that question?" It's a thought experiment Mr. Fantastic had often challenged his children with – but now it's happening for real – to Valeria Richards! Valeria finds herself lost in a world she was never made – where even the Fantastic Four have been taken from history! But how could a world without the FF have survived the myriad threats it must have faced? What does it mean that the only heroes left are Jean Grey and Namor, the Sub-Mariner? And what does her brother, Franklin, have to do with all of this? See Val make a shocking choice you won't want to miss…with consequences that will last for the rest of this run!

AVENGERS #26

Written by Jed MacKay

Art by Andrea Broccardo

THE MASTERS OF EVIL RULE!

The Impossible City, current home base of the Avengers, has been commandeered by the MASTERS OF EVIL! Who is left to defend the world while Doom is in power? And how are the Avengers able to fight a war on multiple sides?

DOOM ACADEMY #4

Written by MacKenzie Cadenhead

Art by Pasqual Ferry & João Lemos

DARK DISCOVERIES IN DOOM'S KINGDOM!

Zoe's friends have successfully rescued her from the scary fairy tale book but – wait, what do you MEAN she needs to go back?! What new horror did she discover in the Latverian fairy tale land, and what does it have to do with Doctor Doom?! And what makes this Greta girl so important?

DOOM'S DIVISION #3

Written by Yoon Ha Lee

Art by Minkyu Jung

DOOM'S DIVISION – DIVIDED!

Doom's new world order is tearing Asia's mightiest heroes apart! The newly formed Doom's Division faces destruction from within as the members turn on each other. As an all-out super-brawl ensues, will the team come to their senses, or is this the end of Tiger Division?

RED HULK #4

Written by Benjamin Percy

Art by Geoff Shaw

ENEMIES OF THE STATE!

Thunderbolt Ross, Machine Man and Deathlok have escaped Doctor Doom's Think Tank! With Doombots hunting them down, they discover that Doom has taken over the world! They now know they face a much larger war beyond the border, and RED HULK is ready to fight!

SUPERIOR AVENGERS #2

Written by Steve Foxe

Art by Luca Maresca & Kyle Hotz

DOOM'S MIGHTEST HEROES!

The SUPERIOR Avengers have made a strong debut, but what happens when they have to hunt down one of the Fantastic Four's most sinister foes: DIABLO?! What plans does Doom have for this team? And where exactly did these heroes come from?

THUNDERBOLTS: DOOMSTRIKE #4

Written by Collin Kelly & Jackson Lanzing

Art by Tommaso Bianchi

A DINNER WITH DOOM!

After Doctor Doom's team of original Thunderbolts clashed with Bucky's team of new Thunderbolts, Bucky was captured! How will Doom punish the man spearheading the rebellion against him? With a lavish dinner, of course. And the dessert is deadly…

THUNDERBOLTS: DOOMSTRIKE #5

Written by Collin Kelly & Jackson Lanzing

Art by Tommaso Bianchi

THE FINAL SHOWDOWN!

Bucky's Thunderbolts face off against Doom's to determine the fate of the revolution!

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #4 (OF 9)

Written by RYAN NORTH Art by R.B. SILVA

Cover by BEN HARVEY Variant Cover by ADI GRANOV Virgin Variant Cover by ADI GRANOV

Sensing vulnerability, Dormammu has attacked Earth – and only Doom stands in his way! Dormammu has banished all other heroes to a pocket dimension, leaving Doom to stand alone against the Dark Lord of Chaos. But on the other hand…Doom has never needed allies in order to ensure that his will is done. It's the ultimate showdown between two titans – with an ending you won't see coming. As Earth hangs in the balance, it all comes down to DOOM VERSUS DORMAMMU. On Sale 5/14 "

