One World Under Doom – Fantastic Four & The Red Hulk (Spoilers)

One World Under Doom ties in with The Fantastic Four #29 and the launch of The Red Hulk #1 from Marvel Comics today (Spoilers)

Article Summary Fantastic Four #29 reveals Doctor Doom's chilling global takeover and its dire impact on heroes.

General Ross emerges as Red Hulk in a gripping debut issue amidst Doom's global tyranny.

A redirection of Marvel narratives as Doom's rule challenges moral compass and alliances.

Red Hulk #1 intensifies with international actions, echoing real-world tensions.

This week sees two-and-a-bit One World Under Doom crossovers. But which are essential parts of the narrative, like last week's Thunderbolts: Doomstrike and Doom Academy? And which are not, like last week's Weapon X-Men, X-Factor and, frankly, Storm? Well, Amazing Spider-Man #68.Deaths in the wake of Doctor Doom's actions has no Doctor Doom at all. It hardly has any Spider-Man either.

But Fantastic Four and Red Hulk both seem to be actually sticking to the bit. Fantastic Four, written by One World Under Doom writer Ryan North, is set a week after the takeover. None of this is legal, but because the government is going along with it, everyone is acting as it is. Written months ago, it does seem to have even more relevance now.

It's been a bit longer for General Ross in Red Hulk #1 by Benjamin Percy and Geoff Shaw. Enough to grow a decent head of hair.

In Red Hulk #1, the Red Hulk is seen taking on all manner of international actions on behalf of Doom. Ripping apart airlines… which seems the least unlikely thing going on in this comic book right now.

Although the imminent launch of nuclear warfare seems to be getting less and less unlikely with the day. But none of this actually happening in the comic book…

It's all about War Games being created by Thaddeus Ross for Doctor Doom. All seemingly ripped from our own headlines, as Doom continues his plans to take over the world. Something that in the Fantastic Four has most definitely already happened. And after a week, it has become the new normal. Politics is happening a lot faster than it used to.

The post-Blood Hunt vampire situation, now all daywalkers and trying to integrate with the human population, was something that was picked up on the very first page of One World Under Doom.

And while Doom is asking questions in Red Hulk.

The Fantastic Four are dealing with the impact of some of those answers.

As a population now led by a dictator, Doctor Doom seems to have lost much of their moral compass.

Even as they point out the hypocrisy of those who seek to oppose them.

These sorts of plans are the ones being drafted not just on the streets of New York but in the bowels of Doom Castle.

As he looks across the Multiverse for assets.

As Doom manages to delegate more than just Spider-Man fighting the Gods of life and death.

But also definitely publishing Machine Man, despite certain claims on the character by DC Comics.

New York is looking more and more, like, well… New York.

Red Hulk #1 by Benjamin Percy and Geoff Shaw and Fantastic Four #29 by Ryan North and Cory Smith are both published by Marvel Comics today,

FANTASTIC FOUR #29

MARVEL COMICS

DEC240625

(W) Ryan North (A) Smith, Cory (CA) Joshua Cassara

The impossible has happened! DOCTOR DOOM has taken over the world! And the Fantastic Four are NOT going to let that stand. As Reed locks himself in his lab, trying to solve the Problem of Doom, Ben treats Sue to a trip to NYC with their mutual friend, JEN "SHE-HULK" WALTERS, to help get her mind off of things. But tensions after vampires overran the world in their Blood Hunt remain, and when Ben, Sue and Jen find themselves on the wrong side of mob justice, they face a choice…and it's one they will not be able to take back! Rated T In Shops: Feb 26, 2025 SRP: $3.99 RED HULK #1

MARVEL COMICS

DEC240630

(W) Ben Percy (A/CA) Geoff Shaw

RED HULK RAGES INTO ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM! THUNDERBOLT ROSS – in a cell deep below the ground – is a prisoner of DOCTOR DOOM And he is not alone. Brilliant military, criminal and political minds have been gathered against their will in a prison complex that serves as a "THINK TANK" to help carry out Doom's plan for global domination. But the RED HULK has other plans! Guest starring MACHINE MAN and DEATHLOK! Rated T+In Shops: Feb 26, 2025 SRP: $4.99

