Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: amazing spider-man, juggernaut

No, Spider-Man Does Not Appear In Amazing Spider-Man #68.Deaths

No, Spider-Man Does Not Appear In Amazing Spider-Man #68.Deaths. Just In Case You Thought He Might Do. (Spoilers)

Article Summary Amazing Spider-Man #68.Deaths reveals no Spider-Man appearance, despite the title and cover.

Spider-Man is dead; X-Men are the central focus, battling each other under mind control.

Comic credits go to writer Christos Gage and artist Mark Buckingham for this thrilling twist.

Don't miss the vivid artwork as the X-Men take center stage in this unexpected narrative.

Today sees the publication of Amazing Spider-Man #68.Deaths by Christos Gage and the Miracleman-less Mark Buckingham. And it is one of those comics where no one believes the solicitations, but the solicitations are rather accurate. It reads, "With Spider-Man now DEAD, it's up to the X-Men to win the day and save the universe. But why are they fighting EACH OTHER?!?!" And yes, Spider-Man died at the end of Amazing Spider-Man #68. And even though this is a comic that has seen Spider-Man, Kenny style, die at the end of each issue, he has been resurrected by the Reeds that are powering him through this mystical save-the-world scenario engineered by the Sorcerer Supreme-but-who-can't-be-bothered-as-he-has-another-event-to-mastermind-next-door Doctor Doom.

So yes, Spider-Man is dead. He only appears at the end in one panel, still dead. So, despite the covers, and the name of this comic, Spider-Man does not appear in the comic. Instead, it's an X-Men comic book, with Juggernaut fighting the mind-controlled main X-Men team.

Even as he does basically the opposite in today's X-Men #12 comic, which sells itself as an Alpha Flight comic but is mostly still an X-Men comic.

Just so you know what you are getting into… it is very pretty. Amazing Spider-Man #68.Deaths by Christos Gage and Mark Buckingham.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #68.DEATHS

MARVEL COMICS

DEC240654

(W) Christos Gage (A/CA) Mark Buckingham

THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN CONTINUES! With Spider-Man now DEAD, it's up to the X-Men to win the day and save the universe. But why are they fighting EACH OTHER?!?! Rated T In Shops: Feb 26, 2025 SRP: $3.99

X-MEN #12

MARVEL COMICS

DEC240738

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Netho Diaz (CA) Ryan Stegman

As a horde of the galaxy's most fearsome killers descend upon the X-Men, help comes from an unexpected direction: across the border! ALPHA FLIGHT fly into action again – though at what price? And can even Canada's hardiest heroes turn the tide? Rated T+In Shops: Feb 26, 2025 SRP: $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!