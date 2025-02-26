Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: amazing spider-man, juggernaut
No, Spider-Man Does Not Appear In Amazing Spider-Man #68.Deaths. Just In Case You Thought He Might Do. (Spoilers)
- Amazing Spider-Man #68.Deaths reveals no Spider-Man appearance, despite the title and cover.
- Spider-Man is dead; X-Men are the central focus, battling each other under mind control.
- Comic credits go to writer Christos Gage and artist Mark Buckingham for this thrilling twist.
- Don't miss the vivid artwork as the X-Men take center stage in this unexpected narrative.
Today sees the publication of Amazing Spider-Man #68.Deaths by Christos Gage and the Miracleman-less Mark Buckingham. And it is one of those comics where no one believes the solicitations, but the solicitations are rather accurate. It reads, "With Spider-Man now DEAD, it's up to the X-Men to win the day and save the universe. But why are they fighting EACH OTHER?!?!" And yes, Spider-Man died at the end of Amazing Spider-Man #68. And even though this is a comic that has seen Spider-Man, Kenny style, die at the end of each issue, he has been resurrected by the Reeds that are powering him through this mystical save-the-world scenario engineered by the Sorcerer Supreme-but-who-can't-be-bothered-as-he-has-another-event-to-mastermind-next-door Doctor Doom.
So yes, Spider-Man is dead. He only appears at the end in one panel, still dead. So, despite the covers, and the name of this comic, Spider-Man does not appear in the comic. Instead, it's an X-Men comic book, with Juggernaut fighting the mind-controlled main X-Men team.
Even as he does basically the opposite in today's X-Men #12 comic, which sells itself as an Alpha Flight comic but is mostly still an X-Men comic.
Just so you know what you are getting into… it is very pretty. Amazing Spider-Man #68.Deaths by Christos Gage and Mark Buckingham.
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #68.DEATHS
MARVEL COMICS
DEC240654
(W) Christos Gage (A/CA) Mark Buckingham
THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN CONTINUES! With Spider-Man now DEAD, it's up to the X-Men to win the day and save the universe. But why are they fighting EACH OTHER?!?! Rated T In Shops: Feb 26, 2025 SRP: $3.99
X-MEN #12
MARVEL COMICS
DEC240738
(W) Jed MacKay (A) Netho Diaz (CA) Ryan Stegman
As a horde of the galaxy's most fearsome killers descend upon the X-Men, help comes from an unexpected direction: across the border! ALPHA FLIGHT fly into action again – though at what price? And can even Canada's hardiest heroes turn the tide? Rated T+In Shops: Feb 26, 2025 SRP: $4.99