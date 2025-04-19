Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Oni Press | Tagged: ec comics, rick and morty

Oni Press' EC Comics, Rick And Morty & Sixth Gun in July 2025 Solicits

New EC Comics launches, Rick And Morty Vs The Universe and the return o The Sixth Gun in Oni Press' July 2025 Solicits

Article Summary Oni Press unveils July 2025 releases with new EC Comics, Rick and Morty, and The Sixth Gun series premiering.

Catacomb of Torment launches as a new horror anthology, continuing the EC Comics legacy with chilling stories.

Rick and Morty face cosmic chaos in a four-part comics event with big laughs and universe-hopping action.

The Sixth Gun returns, celebrating 15 years with a thrilling new arc Battle for the Six in prestige format.

Oni Press' July 2025 solicits and solicitations sees the launch of EC Comics title Catacomb of Torment #1, Rick and Morty vs. The Universe #1 by Daniel Kibblesmith and Jarrett Williams, The Sixth Gun: Battle For the Six #1 by Cullen Bunn and Brian Hurtt as well as new issues of Blood Type, Benjamin, Biker Mice from Mars, Adventure Time, Plague House, Out of Alcatraz, and Dark Regards. As well as graphic novels and collection Hobtown Mystery Stories Vol. 3: The Secret of the Saucer SC, Heaven, West Virginia, Subzero Vol. 3, Epitaphs From the Abyss Vol. 2, Rick and Morty: The Manga Vol. 2: After School Science Club, Rick and Morty: Ricklemania, Agent Cupcake, Mika and the Chiller, and Adventure Time Vol. 1: Best of Buds

CATACOMB OF TORMENT #1

WRITTEN BY JOHN ARCUDI, MARGUERITE BENNETT, MATT KINDT & MORE

ART BY DAVID LAPHAM, DAN McDAID & MORE

COVER A BY JORGE FORNÉS

COVER B BY TOM FOWLER

GOLD FOIL VARIANT ($8.99) BY JORGE FORNÉS

COVER D BLANK SKETCH VARIANT

EC HOMAGE VARIANT (1:10) BY JAY STEPHENS

B&W ARTIST EDITION VARIANT (1:20) BY TOM FOWLER

ARCHIVE EDITION (1:50) BY PATRICIA MARTÍN

HORROR HOST VARIANT (1:100) BY DUSTIN WEAVER

BEHOLD: A BLOODY NEW ONGOING SERIES! Out of the ashes of EPITAPHS FROM THE ABYSS, we usher THE TORMENTOR—a new horror host with an unhealthy interest in human anatomy—into the shadow-strewn halls of EC Comics history for our next monthly horror anthology! Hold onto your head (if it's still attached) . . . because no one escapes THE CATACOMB OF TORMENT!

For Her Royal Travesty of Pain's first request: Master storytellers John Arcudi (B.P.R.D.), Marguerite Bennett (Batwoman), Matt Kindt (BRZRKR), David Lapham (Stray Bullets), Dan McDaid (Shazam!), and more each take turns manning the rack and turning the red-hot irons for three all-new and blisteringly brutal tales of mayhem and malice in the undying EC tradition!

Plus, as an added bonus: A surprise classic from the EC vaults, painstakingly remastered and newly restored to its original coloring.

The critics are already saying, "This is literal torture" and "Please make it stop!" Pick up this fearful 40-PAGE FIRST ISSUE—and the Tormentor might just consider letting them go!

ON SALE JULY 16th 2025 | $4.99 | 40 PGS. | FC

IOD: 5/31/2025

FOC: 6/23/2025

RICK AND MORTY VS. THE UNIVERSE #1 (of 4)

Written by: Daniel Kibblesmith

Art by: Jarrett Williams

Covers:

Cover A: Dave Bardin

Cover B: Juan Gedeon

Cover C: Troy Little

Cover D: Blank Sketch Variant

Interlocking Variant (1:10): Flops

Event Variant (1:20): Tom Fowler

Prime Variant (1:50): Jarrett Williams

Wedding Variant (1:100): Rian Gonzales

Full Color | 32 Pages | $4.99 | Teen+

On Sale: July 9, 2025

IOC: 5/31/2025

FOC: 6/16/2025

MOVE OVER, BIG BANG! GET WRECKED, BIG CRUNCH! GALAXIES COME AND GALAXIES GO, BUT OUR PLANE OF EXISTENCE HAS NEVER FACED ANYTHING AS CONSEQUENTIAL AS . . . THE FIRST-EVER RICK AND MORTY COMICS EVENT! From the deviant psyches of comics mastermind and multiple Emmy Award–nominee Daniel Kibblesmith (Loki) and artistic annihilator Jarrett Williams (Speed Force), this summer's seven-part countdown to the end of everything that was, is, and will be begins with . . . a bachelor party that gets a little out of hand? Rick's old buddy Dimension C-137 (where Rick and Morty Cronenberg'd Earth) has reached his UNIVERSAL HALF-LIFE and is getting MARRIED—to the female-presenting embodiment of the Parmesan Dimension! He's found true love and wants his old pal Rick to plan his bachelor party! WHAT COULD GO WRONG? Answer: Pretty much everything . . . and it is all Rick's fault! Now Rick and Morty are on the run from EVERY SINGLE UNIVERSE THEY'VE EVER MESSED WITH—meaning, no matter what dimension they escape to, the universe will literally be against them. And, to survive, Rick will be forced to something he hoped he would never have to do—a last resort of EPIC PROPORTIONS! DON'T CALL IT A CRISIS! The FIRST RICK AND MORTY COMICS EVENT starts here with a cosmos-colliding spectacular TOO BIG FOR TV . . . and featuring, well, EVERYONE!

THE SIXTH GUN: BATTLE FOR THE SIX #1 (of 3)

Written by: Cullen Bunn

Art by: Brian Hurtt

Covers:

Cover A: Brian Hurtt

Cover B: Valeria Burzo

Cover C: Blank Sketch Variant

Variant Cover (1:10): Chris Mitten

Foil Stamp Variant (1:20):

B&W Variant (1:50): Brian Hurtt

Full Color | 32 Pages | $5.99 | No Ads | Teen+

On Sale: July 23, 2025

IOC: 5/31/2025

FOC: 6/30/2025

AFTER 15 YEARS AND A MILLION BULLETS . . . THE SIXTH GUN IS REBORN! In 1866, out of the ruins of the failed Confederate uprising, a race to claim six objects of unfathomable occult power began, thrusting the fate of humanity into the hands of an ordinary young woman and a hard-nosed gunslinger who, together, were our last, best hope to forestall Armageddon. They prevailed, but at a terrible price. But that was then. This is now. Three decades later, as the gears of a new millennium begin to grind on the cusp of the 20th century, THE SIXTH GUN is about to be REBORN once more—as it has been countless times across the eons. This time, however, a brigade of familiar fighters lies in wait to meet THE SIXTH GUN's nigh-limitless power head on . . . alongside a secret cabal that wish to harness its unspeakable power to incept a new century of war, genocide, and suffering. Only one can survive to claim victory. THE BATTLE FOR THE SIX starts now! In celebration of 15 years of one of the most beloved smash-hits in the history of creator-owned comics, return to the Eisner Award–nominated world of THE SIXTH GUN as co-creators Cullen Bunn (Harrow County) and Brian Hurtt (The Midnite Show) reunite for an all-new, self-contained entry point into the acclaimed saga that fantasy icon Michael Moorcock calls "an epic in its own right"—as told across three extra-sized, ad-free issues in a deluxe prestige format!

BLOOD TYPE #2 (of 4)

Written by: Corinna Bechko

Art by: Andrea Sorrentino

Covers:

Cover A: Miguel Mercado

Cover B: Andrea Sorrentino

EC Homage Variant (1:10): Albert Monteys

B&W Artist Edition Variant (1:20): Andrea Sorrentino

Archive Edition (1:50): Patricia Martín

Full Color | 32 Pages | $4.99 | Teen+

On Sale: July 9, 2025

IOC: 5/31/2025

FOC: 6/16/2025

FEELING DRAINED YET?! THE SUMMER'S BLOODIEST HORROR BASH IS JUST GETTING STARTED! From Hugo Award–nominated writer Corinna Bechko (Cruel Universe, Green Lantern: Earth One) and Eisner Award–winning artist Andrea Sorrentino (Gideon Falls, Bone Orchard) comes the second bloodsoaked chapter of the milestone first-ever standalone horror series from the most notorious name in terror: EC Comics! Welcome to SCARE-adise! Immortal vampire Ada has just started settling in on her new island paradise home—complete with an ample food supply of pasty tourists. Who's going to miss one or two here or there? Vacation accidents happen all the time . . . right? But as Ada continues to explore her lush new hunting ground, the spectre of a different predator casts its own will of evil over paradise. She has to keep a low profile while fulfilling her own bloodlust and carefully trying to understand what hunts the hunter!

BENJAMIN #2 (of 3)

Written by: Ben H. Winters

Art by: Leomacs

Covers:

Cover A: Christian Ward

Cover B: Malachi Ward

Full Art Variant (1:10): Christian Ward

Full Color | 32 Pages | $5.99 | No Ads | Teen+

On Sale: July 16, 2025

IOD: 5/31/2025

FOC: 6/23/2025

Legendary science-fiction novelist Benjamin J. Carp has just been resurrected 40 years after his death. . . and that's not even the strangest thing that's going to happen to him today. In an effort to unravel the mystery of author Benjamin J. Carp's unexpected reappearance, Benjamin and his newfound companion, Marcus, travel to the arid Joshua Tree desert, where they discover the secret lair of a cabal of scientists eager to revive the minds of some of history's greatest thinkers in an effort to save humanity from its greatest weakness: lack of imagination. Are they to be believed . . . or is this just more sci-fi hokum torn from a chapter in one of Carp's beloved novels? Edgar Award nominee and Philip K. Dick Award–winning novelist Ben H. Winters (EC's Cruel Universe, The Last Policeman Trilogy) teams with rising star Leomacs (EC's Epitaphs from the Abyss, Basketful of Heads) to recite the next haunting chapter of 2025's mesmerizing science-fiction daydream with profound implications for the fate of the universe, as delivered in a prestige, ad-free format.

BIKER MICE FROM MARS #2 (ONGOING)

Written by: Melissa Flores

Art by: Daniel Gete

Covers:

Cover A: Edu Souza

Cover B: Juann Cabal

Interlocking Variant (1:10): Juan Jose Ryp

Variant Cover (1:20): Daniel Gete

B&W Variant (1:50): Daniel Gete

Full Color | 32 Pages | $4.99 | Teen+

On Sale: July 23, 2025

IOC: 5/31/2025

FOC: 6/30/2025

THE BIKER MICE'S FIRST-EVER ONGOING SERIES CHARGES ON! Superstar writer Melissa Flores (Power Rangers Prime) and artistic firecracker Daniel Gete (Skin Police) present all-out action for the Red Planet's revolutionary rogues as the new band of villains responsible for Mars' dire disaster step to the fore! Chaos ensues as Throttle, Vinnie, and Modo learn the volcanic eruption that has laid waste to the Martian town of Brimstone was no accident! And when Lieutenant Carbine provides them with intel from the Martian Army that may lead them to the culprits behind it all, the Biker Mice find themselves torn between aiding in rescue and recovery . . . or taking justice into their own hands!

ADVENTURE TIME #4

Written by: Nick Winn with Derek Ballard

Art by: Brenda Hickey with Derek Ballard

Covers:

Cover A: Nick Winn

Cover B: Brenda Hickey

Cover C: "Marceline Gray" Sketch Variant

Infinite Interlocking Variant (1:10): Shelli Paroline & Braden Lamb

Variant Cover (1:20): Matt Lesniewski

B&W Variant (1:50): Matt Lesniewski

Full Color | 32 Pages | $4.99 | Teen+

On Sale: July 2, 2025

IOD: 5/31/2025

FOC: 6/9/2025

It's GROOVIN' TIME! Finn and Jake's quest to find the Enchiridion is sidetracked yet again—this time by the appearance of Jake's cousin Donnie, all the way from outer space! What's that, Donnie? Your family's been captured by the cat queen and her evil minions for partying too hard and having funky fresh dance moves?! SAY NO MORE! Finn and Jake blast off to the boogie wonderland of the stars to rescue Lonnie, Ronnie, and Bonnie, the most slammin', far out bunch of stretchy dogs in the galaxy. But will Finn be able to beat the cat queen in an epic dance battle?! Let's groove tonight, baby, and find out! From cartoonist and animator Nick Winn (Bloody Mary) and artist Brenda Hickey (My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic)—the next in this first arc's rotating cast of interior artists—and featuring a brand-new backup story by 2024 LA Times Book Prize Finalist Derek Ballard (Cartoonshow), the all-new Adventure Time ongoing series continues here!

PLAGUE HOUSE #4 (of 4)

Written by: Michael W. Conrad

Art by: Dave Chisholm

Covers:

Cover A: Dave Chisholm

Cover B: Ash Jon

Full Art Variant (1:10): Dave Chisholm

Variant Cover (1:20): Claire Roe

Full Color | 32 Pages | $4.99 | Teen+

On Sale: July 2, 2025

IOD: 5/31/2025

FOC: 6/9/2025

From heart-stopping creators Michael W. Conrad (In Bloom) & Dave Chisholm (Spectrum), the ultimate 21st century haunted house saga comes full circle! Del arrives to cleanse the Salton Sea, only to find the evil curse on the place is greater than he can handle. Seeking more information from Holland—still hospitalized and overwhelmed by nightmares—he breaks his only rule in an effort to help his friend and learn how to finally end this . . . no matter the cost.

OUT OF ALCATRAZ #5 (of 5)

Written by: Christopher Cantwell

Art by: Tyler Crook

Covers:

Cover A: Tyler Crook

Cover B: Oliver Dominguez

Sketchbook Variant (1:10): Tyler Crook

Variant Cover (1:20): Naomi Franq

Full Color | 32 Pages | $4.99 | Teen+

On Sale: July 30, 2025

IOC: 5/31/2025

FOC: 7/7/2025

American masters Christopher Cantwell (Cruel Universe) & Tyler Crook (Harrow County) tighten the noose and kick the stool out from under the year's most thrilling crime odyssey—with a heart-stopping conclusion that cannot be missed! All cards are on the table as the escaped Alcatraz convicts, their handler, and the G-men on their trail clash at the border. With freedom finally within reach, who will make it through to the other side . . . and will any survive the last test of their commitment?

DARK REGARDS #3 (of 4)

Written by: Dave Hill

Art by: Artyom Topilin

Covers:

Cover A: Artyom Topilin

Cover B: Noah Bailey

Full Art Variant (1:10): Noah Bailey

Album Cover Variant (1:20): Brian Level

Full Color | 32 Pages | $4.99 | Teen+

On Sale: July 9, 2025

IOD: 5/31/2025

FOC: 6/16/2025

GARY, INDIANA, MUST BE DESTROYED! From writer Dave Hill (Tasteful Nudes) and artist Artyom Topilin (EC's Cruel Universe), one man's insane but all-too-true autobiography finally gets to the good stuff: all of the axe-swinging violence! Dave is on the cusp of getting a huge late-night writing gig . . . but his new Norwegian arch-nemeses have different plans! They've crossed the Atlantic to bring ruin and hellfire to the hometown of Witch Taint—Dave's hyper-extreme black-metal band—and taken his mom hostage until they can meet in one-on-one combat. There's only one problem: Witch Taint doesn't actually exist . . . YET!

HOBTOWN MYSTERY STORIES VOL. 3: THE SECRET OF THE SAUCER SC (ADVANCE SOLICIT)

Written by: Kris Bertin

Art/Cover by: Alexander Forbes

Full Color | 264 Pages | $24.99 | Teen+

On Sale: November 26, 2025

IOD: 5/31/2025

FOC: 11/3/2025

Return to Hobtown, the charming rural village in Nova Scotia at the heart of surreal and haunting mysteries, and home to the after-school Teen Detective Club dedicated to solving them. The third must-read volume of the page-turning series that The New York Times calls "forceful and haunting" starts here for the first time ever in a fully colored edition from creators Kris Bertin and Alexander Forbes! The lines between conspiracy and reality tangle during election season in Hobtown as a new-old member of the Teen Detective Club surfaces to challenge Dana's leadership and redirect the group's attention back to the discounted but pressing concern that "ALIENS!" are among us. On a grander scale, amid the town's hotly contested mayoral race, the arrival of a flying saucer and a chaotic "Ape Lord" being pursued by the local Knitting Circle have the teen sleuths of Hobtown unsure if they're coming or going, as literal backward thinking tears at the threads of their friendships and their grasp on their latest case . . .

HEAVEN, WEST VIRGINIA SC (ADVANCE SOLICIT)

Written/Art/Cover by: Ravi Teixeira

Full Color | 172 Pages | $19.99 | Teen+

On Sale: November 12, 2025

IOD: 5/31/2025

FOC: 10/20/2025

Lamont's father was not a good man. And now Lamont's father is dead. When Lamont arrives in the tiny Appalachian town of Heaven, West Virginia, its lush landscape feels stubbornly at odds with the roiling anxiety that's come to define his inner life. Living there and learning the art of foraging and tea-making from his kind, stoic aunt LaToya should be idyllic—even a paradise. But in the shadows of Heaven's woods, Lamont sees a dark, hulking figure, long, glimmering teeth, and piercing red eyes. No one else seems to see this beast . . . not his aunt, and not the handsome cowboy, Coyote, whose gentle voice evokes the comforting, electric aroma of LaToya's brews. Escaping its voraciously hungry pursuit feels impossible, and Lamont will have to face more than the darkness of the woods to do so. A singular and seductive meditation on the complexity of grief, healing, and the power of the natural world by cartoonist Ravi Teixeira (A Quick & Easy Guide to Coming Out).

SUBZERO VOL. 3 SC (ADVANCE SOLICIT)

Written/Art/Cover by: Junepurrr

Full Color | 320 Pages | $24.99 | Teen+

On Sale: November 19, 2025

IOD: 5/31/2025

FOC: 10/27/2025

From creator Junepurrr comes the newest printed edition of the smash-hit romantasy Webtoon SubZero! Finally, the marriage alliance between Princess Clove of the Cerulean Dragon Clan and Prince Kyro of the Crimson Dragon Clan will end the centuries-long war between their feuding nations. If they can make it to the wedding day unharmed, that is. Still recovering from an assassination attempt, Clove must grapple with protecting her people, ending the war, and the mysterious power of the Azure Dragon inside of her—along with her imminent wedding to the devastatingly fearsome, devastatingly handsome Prince Kyro. The powers of the dragons may have saved Clove from traitors, but it remains to be seen what mark the Crimson Dragon left on her soul. While Clove and Kyro attempt to win over the people with their union, fear and danger still loom in the kingdom. Achieving peace may not be as easy as they thought, especially with the terrifying General Raizo plotting against them. With new enemies lurking at every turn, will Clove be able to harness the power of the ancient dragons and bring harmony to the land? Collecting episodes 46–66 of the Webtoon series, with all-new bonus content for fans!

EPITAPHS FROM THE ABYSS VOL. 2 SC (ADVANCE SOLICIT)

Written by: Cullen Bunn, Chris Condon, Joshua Hale Fialkov, Brendan Hay, J. Holtham, Matt Kindt, Stephanie Phillips, Matthew Rosenberg, Tim Seeley, Joanne Starer & Jordan Thomas

Art by: Charlie Adlard, Valeria Burzo, Tyler Crook, PJ Holden, David Lapham, Leomacs, John McCrea, Andrea Mutti, Andrea Sorrentino, Alexandre Tefenkgi & Dustin Weaver

Cover by: Lee Bermejo

Full Color | 136 Pages | $19.99 | Mature

On Sale: October 15, 2025

IOD: 5/31/2025

FOC: 9/22/2025

EVERY TOMBSTONE TELLS A TALE! Welcome back to the Grave-Digger's cemetery on the edge of the endless, black ABYSS that awaits us all. . . . Some sooner than others! From the immortal EC Comics, prepare yourselves for all-new stories of fatalistic spectacle—told with wanton disregard for moral standards or public decency by masters of splatter de spectacular: Charlie Adlard (The Walking Dead), Chris Condon (That Texas Blood), Matt Kindt (BRZRKR), Leomacs (Rogues), Stephanie Phillips (Harley Quinn), Matthew Rosenberg (4 Kids Walk into a Bank), Andrea Sorrentino (Gideon Falls), Tim Seeley (Local Man), Alexandre Tefenkgi (The Good Asian), and many more surprise guests inscribing moribund epitaphs in so much funerary stone! Collects Epitaphs from the Abyss #5–8.

RICK AND MORTY: THE MANGA VOL. 2: AFTER-SCHOOL SCIENCE CLUB SC (ADVANCE SOLICIT)

Written by: Josh Tierney

Art/Cover by: JeyOdin

Black & White | 184 Pages | $19.99 | Teen+

On Sale: November 12, 2025

IOD: 5/31/2025

FOC: 10/20/2025

From two of the hottest creators in the American manga scene—writer Josh Tierney (World Piece, Iris Complex) and artist JeyOdin (Rick and Morty: The Manga Vol. 1: Get in the Robot, Morty!; Hammer)—comes a story of teen love, school pride, and extracurricular international warfare in Rick and Morty: The Manga Vol 2: After-School Science Club! Morty falls in love at first sight with the new exchange student from Japan—Chigusa—and when she shows him her favorite manga about after-school clubs, he knows just the advisor for his hastily constructed new Science Club: Rick Sanchez. With his ragtag group of teen losers (plus Chigusa) and a cursory knowledge of Japanese school clubs he picked up from skimming Morty's manga, Rick leads the club in a competition against the preexisting, sanctioned, totally normal Science Club, creating a portal to Akihabara, nexus of anime and manga culture, and famous home of Tokyo's maid cafés. Brimming with inspiration from their trip (and chased out of the country by the maids who have turned on Rick) the Science Club prepares for their school festival with a maid café of their own making—a science maid café selling questionable concoctions . . .

RICK AND MORTY: RICKLEMANIA SC (ADVANCE SOLICIT)

Written/Art/Cover by: Marc Ellerby

Full Color | 112 Pages | $19.99 | Teen+

On Sale: November 26, 2025

IOD: 5/31/2025

FOC: 11/3/2025

Wrestling fever has struck the Smith household! After stumbling across a wrestling channel on TV, Morty becomes obsessed with the Interdimensional Wrestling Federation and begs Rick to take him to one of their bare-knuckle brawls. While there, Jerry ends up signing an exploitative contract with the IWF's sponsor, PRO Energy Drink. Rick and Morty must break Jerry out of the contract, and the only way to do so is to enter the ring and fight their way out! From UK comics phenom and Rick and Morty veteran Marc Ellerby (Doctor Who) comes a brand-new, action-packed series that'll grapple, suplex, and power-bomb the senses! It's Rick and Morty: Ricklemania, baybee! Collect Rick and Morty: RickleMania #1–4.

AGENT CUPCAKE SC (ADVANCE SOLICIT)

Written by: Lauren Davis & Mel Hilario

Art/Cover by: Katie Longua

Full Color | 192 Pages | $14.99 | All Ages

On Sale: November 5, 2025

IOD: 5/31/2025

FOC: 10/13/2025

Go undercover and crack the case in Agent Cupcake, perfect for fans of Mac B. Kid Spy and Spy School! Twelve-year-old Miguel Mangayayam has always loved one thing: mystical beasts. So he's thrilled when he's hired by the Mystical Beasts Bureau (MBB) to be their first ever human spy where he'll use his encyclopedic knowledge of hippogriffs, mermaids, dragons, and more to solve the latest cases. Even better? He's partnered with the supercool unicorn superspy, Agent Cupcake! Together, they'll go undercover, gather intel, crack codes, and collect clues to solve the MBB's toughest mysteries. But when they receive reports that unicorns are losing their magical powers, Miguel and Agent Cupcake will have to put their spy skills to the test to figure out why, even if it means going up against a mega corporation like HOARD. Could someone be trying to steal magic to put unicorns out of business? Join the MBB and solve the case in the candy-colored mystical world of Agent Cupcake, all while learning facts about real life spies and spycraft in the next graphic novel from the dream team that brought you Debian Perl: Digital Detective: Mel Hilario, Lauren Davis, and Katie Longua!

MIKA AND THE CHILLER HC (ADVANCE SOLICIT)

Written by: Agata Loth-Ignaciuk

Art/Cover by: Berenika Kołomycka

Full Color | 32 Pages | $14.99 | All Ages

On Sale: November 19, 2025

IOD: 5/31/2025

FOC: 10/27/2025

From award-winning creators Agata Loth-Ignaciuk & Berenika Kołomycka (Mika and the Gurgler and Mika and the Howler), join Mika as she learns how to take care of others in a sweet, simple, delightful story for young readers. Meet Mika! Mika is a young explorer who faces familiar-yet-not-fully-known objects and obstacles around her house. Today's newest adventure? Meeting her new friend, Chiller, who hides inside her kitchen, occasionally escaping when you open its door. On a very hot day, Mika tries to let Chiller out to cool down the house. But when Chiller starts to cry, Mika will need to find a way to cheer up her friend.

ADVENTURE TIME VOL. 1: BEST BUDS SC (ADVANCE SOLICIT)

Written by: Nick Winn with Derek Ballard

Art by: Nick Winn, Asia Simone, Jorge Monlongo, Brenda Hickey & Derek Ballard

Cover by: Nick Winn

Full Color | 112 Pages | $19.99 | Teen+

On Sale: November 26, 2025

IOD: 5/31/2025

FOC: 11/3/2025

C'mon, grab your friends and head to distant lands for a brand-new ADVENTURE (er, TIME!)! When Finn and Jake save the newly installed Computer Princess from the clutches of the evil Ice King—he just wants a bride, OK, is that too much to ask?!—the two escort her back to the Computer Kingdom, where she gives the Best of Buds a new quest: find the powerful guide for heroes, the Enchiridion, and bring it back to her so she can scan it for her digital archive! But where are they going to find it? And how?! From songwriting with lovesick poets to attending art shows with megalomaniacs to dance battles with the Cat Queen in the funky reaches of outer space, Finn and Jake find themselves on a truly mathematical (and dare we say . . . radical?!) journey on their quest to complete CP's request—but surely nothing can stop the Best of Buds! That is to say, surely their friendship is totally, completely, definitely not about to be put to the test! Right? Written and drawn by Annie-nominated designer for TV and feature animation Nick Winn (Bloody Mary), highlighting a host of talented artists and featuring backup stories by Adventure Time alum Derek Ballard (Cartoonshow), this new Adventure Time series is one you won't want to miss! Collects Adventure Time (2025) #1–4.

ADVENTURE TIME VOL. 1: BEST BUDS DIRECT MARKET EXCLUSIVE HC (ADVANCE SOLICIT)

Cover by: David Nakayama

Full Color | 112 Pages | $29.99 | Teen+

On Sale: November 26, 2025

IOD: 5/31/2025

FOC: 11/3/2025

EXCLUSIVE TO COMIC SHOPS! This hardcover edition of the Adventure Time Vol. 1: Best of Buds features cover art by David Nakayama. Allocations may occur.

