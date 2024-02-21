Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Oni Press | Tagged: adventure time, Sierra Hahn

Oni Press Grabs Adventure Time Comics License From Boom Studios

Oni Press has the license to Adventure Time, formerly published by Boom, with Warner Bros. Discovery Global and Cartoon Network

Article Summary Oni Press acquires Adventure Time comics license, plans releases.

New Adventure Time compendiums slated for fall 2024 by Oni Press.

Oni teases a Cult of the Lamb graphic novel and EC Comics revival.

Editor-in-Chief Sierra Hahn emphasizes Oni's commitment to quality.

Come on grab your friends, we'll go to very distant lands like… Pittsburgh. ComicsPRO is upon us, and every publisher in comics is gearing up for a week of big announcements at the annual comics retailer conference in Pittsburgh, PA, And that was before Bleeding Cool went and ran the Marvel May 2024 solicits a day early.

So far, Oni Press is off to roaring start with a tease that it will be soon be releasing a new Cult of the Lamb graphic novel (or comic series?), based on the Devolver Digital/Massive Monster video game and, of course, Monday's massive news that the publisher will also be relaunching the EC Comics imprint this summer with two new titles featuring work from Jason Aaron, Brian Azzarello, Rodney Barnes, Lee Bermejo, Corrina Bechko, Christopher Cantwell, Cullen Bunn, Chris Condon, Matt Kindt, Greg Smallwood, and more…

Now comes another piece of big news from Oni (who just one year ago were celebrating the appointment of new Editor-in-Chief Sierra Hahn): The Adventure Time comics – formerly published by Boom Studios in the early 2010s, now finding a new home at Oni, who will begin their new partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products and Cartoon Network by releasing two oversized compendiums of Boom's Adventure Time run this fall and follow up in 2025 with the first new Adventure Time comics and graphic novel content in more than five years.

Arriving in comic shops and bookstores everywhere in October 2024, re-discover the milestone debut that made the hit Cartoon Network series into a genre-defying comics landmark in the Adventure Time Compendium Vol. 1! Collecting the first 35 issues of the Eisner Award-winning run led by New York Times best-selling writer Ryan North (Unbeatable Squirrel Girl) that the A.V. Club heralded as "an experience…[that] explores the vast opportunities that graphic storytelling presents," the first in Oni's new line of shelf-busting, softcover Adventure Time compendium collections features contributions from acclaimed artists Shelli Paroline & Braden Lamb (Midas), Mike Holmes (Wings of Fire), Jim Rugg (Street Angel), T. Zysk, Kat Philbin, David Cutler (Darkhold), Ian McGinty (Welcome to Showside), Jesse Tise (Electric Candyland), Carey Pietsch (The Adventure Zone), Yumi Sakugawa (I Think I Am In Friend-Love With You), Liz Prince (Regular Show), Becca Tobin (Frontier 9), Missy Peña (Steven Universe), Jeffrey Brown (My Teacher Is a Robot), Jess Fink (SPX), and Dustin Nguyen (Batman: Lil' Gotham). Coming one month later in November 2024, your quest into the Candy Kingdom begins anew in the Adventure Time: The Fionna and Cake Compendium, collecting Adventure Time with Fionna & Cake #1–6 from Fionna and Cake creator Natasha Allegri (Bee and PuppyCat), alongside Adventure Time with Fionna & Cake: Card Wars #1–6 from New York Times best-selling author Jen Wang (The Prince and the Dressmaker) with artists Britt Wilson (Ghost Queen), Betty Liang (Space Vixen Falling), and shorts from creators N.D. Stevenson (Nimona), Lucy Knisley (Apple Crush), and Kate Leth (Patsy Walker: AKA Hellcat).

Added Hahn (herself a former Boom Studios Executive Editor): "For nearly a decade, the Adventure Time line of comics was a magnet for some of the most intensely talented voices working in the comics medium, drawing in an entirely new generation of readers in the process. Building upon the genius of Pendleton Ward's inventive, influential, and iconic animated series, this enormous wealth of comics creativity has been out of print for far too long – and it's an immense privilege to bring it to Oni Press, where we aim to bring forth new collections that will meet the high expectations of both original fans and new readers alike…and start to craft all-new adventures for Finn, Jake, Princess Bubblegum, Marceline, and more."

